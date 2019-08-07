El Paso residents write letter to Trump telling him to stay away

See original here

By Aldous J Pennyfarthing



The Fake President Fake Condolence Tour is scheduled to make a stop in El Paso tomorrow, but the city's residents aren't having it.

They've been signing onto an online letter to Trump telling him, in no uncertain terms, to stay the f*ck out.

Written by the Border Network For Human Rights, the letter pins the blame for the El Paso massacre where it almost certainly belongs -- on Trump's racism and divisive rhetoric:

"This is a time of intense grief and mourning, and we appreciate the impulse to comfort the kin of those killed and wounded -- however, your presence would bring no comfort, no respite from the pain so brutally and callously imposed upon us. We ask, instead, for your absence. - Advertisement - "We say this because we recognize that it is your rhetoric and your actions that led us to this terrible moment. This shooter was inspired by your words and your attitudes. Your portrayal of asylum seekers as an 'invasion,' of Mexicans as 'rapists and criminals,' of unauthorized immigrants as 'animals,' your constant reliance on sowing hatred and fear, your embrace of racism and white supremacy, all of this over these past years has brought us to this place of pain. Given this history of hate on your part, we ask that you stay away. "In the meantime, we will lament this loss -- the 22 dead and 24 wounded, our mothers and fathers, neighbors and friends -- without you. This is for the best."

According to a report in Newsweek, while it's uncertain how many people have signed the letter, it's been shared widely on several social media platforms and other sites, including Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit.

Oh, and if you happen to be from El Paso, you can sign it too. And, naturally, you can share it through your own social media accounts. Throw in a #TrumpsTerrorists hashtag while you're at it. Because why the hell not?