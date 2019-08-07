 
 
El Paso residents write letter to Trump telling him to stay away

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Author 38168
Message Daily Kos

See original here

By Aldous J Pennyfarthing

President Trump told by El Paso from El Paso
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

The Fake President Fake Condolence Tour is scheduled to make a stop in El Paso tomorrow, but the city's residents aren't having it.

They've been signing onto an online letter to Trump telling him, in no uncertain terms, to stay the f*ck out.

Written by the Border Network For Human Rights, the letter pins the blame for the El Paso massacre where it almost certainly belongs -- on Trump's racism and divisive rhetoric:

"This is a time of intense grief and mourning, and we appreciate the impulse to comfort the kin of those killed and wounded -- however, your presence would bring no comfort, no respite from the pain so brutally and callously imposed upon us. We ask, instead, for your absence.

"We say this because we recognize that it is your rhetoric and your actions that led us to this terrible moment. This shooter was inspired by your words and your attitudes. Your portrayal of asylum seekers as an 'invasion,' of Mexicans as 'rapists and criminals,' of unauthorized immigrants as 'animals,' your constant reliance on sowing hatred and fear, your embrace of racism and white supremacy, all of this over these past years has brought us to this place of pain. Given this history of hate on your part, we ask that you stay away.

"In the meantime, we will lament this loss -- the 22 dead and 24 wounded, our mothers and fathers, neighbors and friends -- without you. This is for the best."

According to a report in Newsweek, while it's uncertain how many people have signed the letter, it's been shared widely on several social media platforms and other sites, including Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit.

Oh, and if you happen to be from El Paso, you can sign it too. And, naturally, you can share it through your own social media accounts. Throw in a #TrumpsTerrorists hashtag while you're at it. Because why the hell not?

 

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

  New Content

Trump should Pass the Old El Paso

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 4:17:13 PM

Author 0
To be fair and balanced, or go golfing. That is a question. Is it more Nobel to slam drives like a pro, or attend funerals for every veteran who commits suicide? Shake a Spear. Send Trump the Bill. Tell him he won again.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 6:29:53 PM

Author 0
The population of El Paso is over 830,000. This article implies, since I see no statistics mentioned, that all or most of the population exclusively signed the letter. It's a sad thing when intelligent people are basing there opinions on clearly deceptive, politically driven opinion pieces.

But hey, it's the Daily Kos.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019 at 8:56:59 PM

Author 0
