Einstein Would Grasp this Response to Terrorism: Why Don't Christians? (Homily for Trinity Sunday)

Einstein
(Image by bigfooty.com)

Readings for Trinity Sunday: EX 34:4B-5, 8-9; DN 3: 52-56; 2 COR 13: 11-13; JN 3: 16-18

All of us were horrified last week by the London attacks. And before that it was Manchester. And then there were the recent bombings in Kabul and the killings in Iran. The problem of terrorism seems to worsen each week, doesn't it?

And every time terror strikes, our leaders say the same thing. They assure us that they'll finally solve the problem -- but always in the same way: more bombings. So right now we're dropping bombs on weddings, funerals, and civilian neighborhoods in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and who knows where else?

The problem is: the bombings seem not to be working at all. And you know what Einstein said about doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results. It's the very definition of insanity

But there is another way. You might call it Trinitarian.

Of course, what I'm talking about is diplomacy and dialog based on shared humanity. It involves listening to the other and making accommodations. It entails compromise, and working from the premise that there's more that unites us with al-Qaeda, ISIS, and other terrorists than what divides us. That's true, because we're all human beings.

People of faith -- both Christians and Muslims -- should see that. Their faith perspective even tells them that we're all children of God.

In fact, that's the message of today's liturgy of the word on this Trinity Sunday with its emphasis on unity in plurality.

The Trinitarian doctrine tells us that what unifies all of reality -- including God -- is the divine nature we all share. It makes the many -- all of reality -- one. In the mystical words of today's gospel, that shared divine nature (the Holy Spirit dwelling within each of us) makes us all God's only Son -- his only daughter. That is: we though many are, in reality, one. Paul's favorite image for that unity was the human body. It has many parts, but it's a single entity. In a sense, there is really only one of us here.

Jesus explained what that means in practice:

  • We are to love our neighbors as ourselves (i.e. because they are us!)
  • That includes loving the least among us, because they are Jesus himself
  • For the same reason, we are to love even our enemies.

The problem is that those of us who pretend to follow Jesus confine such faith claims to the personal realm. But that's not what Jesus did at all. He made no distinction between the personal and political. No good Jew could!

However, you might object: how can anyone dialog with insane people like al-Qaeda and the other terrorists? (Btw: do you think the "terrorists" might be asking the same question about us?)

The answer is, of course, that Washington's been conversing with these people for years. Remember, the U.S. created al-Qaeda in the 1980s when they were the Mujahedeen. Our leaders had no trouble talking with them then. It was at that point that Washington formed them to defeat the Soviets in Afghanistan.

And the United States did more than dialog with them, it actually armed and funded them. It even identified their cause with the cause of Allah. In 1979, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Jimmy Carter's National Security Advisor, gave the Mujahedeen $3 billion. He told them "Your cause is right, and God is on your side. Your fight will prevail." He pointed to Afghanistan, "That land over there is yours. You'll go back to it one day."

The point is these people can once again be dialog partners. But to do so, their identity as children of God -- as our brothers and sisters -- must be recognized. They share a common humanity with all of us. They have legitimate grievances -- not the least of which is that U.S. aggression has killed more than a million of them over the last 16 years -- in countries that never attacked the United States.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

View Ratings | Rate It

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Recently retired, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 36 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Mike Rivage-Seul

  New Content

The teachings of Jesus are revolutionary if taken seriously and politically.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 at 11:06:43 AM

Garry Minor

  New Content

The Truth is, that in order to be called worthy of the title "Christian," literally "Anointed One," that person certainly must be Anointed with Holy Oil, Chrism that contains "Kaneh Bosm, Cannabis." The Oil that God instructed Moses to prepare. That's the Truth, that's the problem with the churches! There is water in water, there is Fire in Chrism. hronicrelief.com/holy-anointing-oil-cannabis/

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 at 4:36:57 PM

Tony Orlando

  New Content

Why does a person continue on the same path when along the way he mets others who question him. Don't we have our own questions when going on that long and familiar road. It is the way a brain thinks, it continually scans the horizon, it notices a visceral reaction of oneself, then moves this topic to the other part of the brain where it is reasoned. Common sense is using your sight, hearing, and feeling of touch logically. When a person smells something horrible, he does not rationalize the foul stimuli as anything else except for what it truly is.


Repeating something does not make a person or mean a person is insane. Einstein was not that great of guy, later in his life this bothered him terribly (he was severely selfish). Repeating and making the same mistakes is merely an omission in thought process. We first identify a problem, assessment with objective and subject (overt, and covert), define obtainable short term and long term goals, seek rationalization from other before us having similar problems, interventions that match exactly these rationalizations, evaluate the clients results after these interventions have been implemented, start thinking process all over again using more realistic goals, and rationale with implementations that more efficently get that specific person to meet those goals so that the causative factors of his problem are felt with (eliminated). So Einstein's quote is wrong, people are lazy and selfish, self absorbed, finding data that suits them keeps them comfortable, not thinking that would force change in themselves. You and the people your article was intended towards are all skipping the most important part of the process of thinking, that is reevaluation. The more in depth you go into a subject you find the root, and all others have added to this story to give it a tree. So f you strip away the branches, yo will find the truth, and as Leo Tolstoy said, there is nothing more beautiful than the truth. I would like to add something to that, there is nothing ore beautiful than the truth, if you get the ugly man to move whom is standing on it.


So how can a person believe in Gods, talk as though he is above others who do to believe in his delusion. And mind you, never be humble in his thought process. I guess you would have to look up the word delusion in wikipedia. Sir, it is wrong to mislead people, to give them hope. Look up hope in the dictionary. It means you want something but will not do anything in trying to obtain it. If you want to write a real article, and make a real contribution instead of this sale oil salesman stuff, then tell us all the reason why you gave up and choose to idol objects instead of this earth, instead of your brother. Now that is a respective thing to do, be humble and worship what you don't know about nature, walk softly. It shows when a person reads the other stuff, it sticks out, They who wrote may not see to because they are brainwashed, weak, helpless needing delusions of grandeur; it is a plead for help from a sensibly person, just as a gay person is lead to believe this is normal it is not, he is also in lack of real people in his life to tell him the truth, people can hurt another and the other sex can be very mean to men.



Submitted on Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 at 4:54:35 PM

Tony Orlando

Reply to Tony Orlando:

What will be interesting to watch is how a writer reacts to a comment like what is said above. Does he "reevaluate" and change his belief system, his writing, his whole purpsoe in life since now he knows the truth, since now someone has accepted his plea for help. Others who read these articles(not everyone comments) are looking at this exchange of information and curious as to see what happens. This is a problem trowing your beliefs out in the general population, often this is not a problem because we surround ourselves with those who do not question us, who think like us, we may even form a club and make you a member. It is one thing to believe something, but when others tell you this is a delusion, only you see this, no sane person standing next to you using their senses can detect the object you describe; then one must either continue as they have and still write spreading their delusion, or they realize they need help from others, that all this convincing speech was merely a call out for help, like any man speaking the "most" about what he is bothered with. I usually check bios, instead I am going on the pattern seen here in front of me for some time now.


Leo Tolstoy - Wikiquote, The hero of my tale, whom I love with all the power of my soul, whom I have tried to portray in all his beauty, who has been, is, and will be beautiful, is Truth.

Mark Twain - In religion and politics people's beliefs and convictions are in almost every case gotten at second-hand, and without examination." "No God and no religion can survive ridicule. No political church, no nobility, no royalty or other fraud, can face ridicule in a fair field, and live."

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 at 5:06:10 PM

Tony Orlando

  New Content

I can't believe here what is being said in the content of this article. America is the terrorist in this country, how many articles do you have to read in order for that to sink in. For this country to spend this muck money in weapons and ships simply shows the unknowing person that there is a racket going on here. The only question you should have is "who" is benefiting from this racket!


I feel there is a time to talk, and a time to listen, surely you don't want to come off as a person leading others by publishing an article about topics you now nothing about, or having delusions with other topics at home.


Gall's Law - "A complex system that works is invariably found to have evolved from a simple system that worked. The inverse proposition also appears to be true: A complex system designed from scratch never works and cannot be made to work. You have to start over, beginning with a working simple system."


Submitted on Sunday, Jun 11, 2017 at 5:18:27 PM

