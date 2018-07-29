 
 
General News

Egyptian Kangaroo Court sentences 75 pro-Morsi protesters to death

By Abdus-Sattar Ghazali

An Egyptian Kangaroo Court Saturday (July 28) sentenced 75 supporters of the former President Mohammad Morsi to death.

Egyptian Kangaroo courts are on death sentences spree since the overthrow of Mohammad Morsi, the first democratically election president of Egypt by US client General Abdel Fattah el-Sissi who has since assumed the title of Field Marshall.

Last month Egypt's Zagazig Criminal Court sentenced seven members of the Muslim Brotherhood organization to death over the alleged killing of a police conscript in the Nile Delta Governorate of Sharqiya in 2015.

Accusation list 'ludicrous'

The Saturday death sentence verdict is part of a mass trial being conducted by the court involving 739 defendants alleged to have been involved in the 2013 sit-in, which was brutally broken up by the pro-military security forces killing hundreds.

International human rights groups have condemned the use of force and criticized the ongoing trial, alleging it violates Egypt's constitution.

Amnesty International says the dispersal of the sit-in killed more than 800 protesters. Egypt's government claimed many demonstrators were armed and 43 police officers were killed.

Husain Baoumi, an Egypt campaigner for Amnesty International, told Al Jazeera the court's decision was "shocking" and "completely unfair ... [as] not a single member of the security service has been held to account."

Political analyst Maged Mandour was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying there is little hope the sentence will be overturned as the accused have not been given a fair trial.

"I think it's very clear that the judiciary has been heavily politicised, the accusation list is ludicrous and it's very hard to actually prove," he told Al Jazeera from Zurich, Switzerland.

"It's not the only case where clear biases have been shown."

The Muslim Brotherhood was banned following Morsi's overthrow in July 2013 in a coup led by the military junta led by General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Death sentences spree

Reverting to the death sentences spree by the Egyptian Kangaroo courts since the overthrow of Mohammad Morsi, in July 2013.

On 28 April 2014, in the aftermath of a coup d'e'tat against President Mohammad Morsi, an Egyptian Kangaroo Court sentenced 683 alleged Muslim Brotherhood supporters to death, including the group's supreme guide, Mohamed Badie, and confirmed the death sentences of 37 of 529 alleged supporters previously condemned.

Kangaroo Court Judge Saeed Youssef first attracted international condemnation and prompted an outcry from human-rights groups after he handed down the initial sentence for the 529 defendants on March 24, 2014 following a brief trial marked by irregularities. Later he reversed 492 of those 529 death sentences, commuting most of them to life in prison.

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 

