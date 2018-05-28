Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit 1 Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Eggs Good For Your Heart? Not Likely!

By       Message Martha Rosenberg       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 5/28/18

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)
- Advertisement -

Last week consumers heard the news that "an egg a day may reduce heart disease risk." Cynics might ask does a cigarette a day reduce the risk of lung cancer too?


If eggs are good for the heart, cigarettes are good for the lungs
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

The truth is the chicken egg has the highest cholesterol of any other foodstuff--packing as much as 275 mg of cholesterol. In 2008, the American Heart Association's journal Circulation reported that just one egg a day increased the risk of heart failure in a group of doctors studied. And in 2010, the Canadian Journal of Cardiology lamented the "wide- spread misconception . . . that consumption of dietary cholesterol and egg yolks is harmless." The article further cautioned that "stopping the consumption of egg yolks after a stroke or myocardial infarction [heart attack] would be like quitting smoking after a diagnosis of lung cancer: a necessary action, but late."

Eggs also have a link to ovarian cancer, says an article in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, and the culprit is not necessarily cholesterol. "It seems possible that eating eggs regularly is causally linked to the occurrence of a proportion of cancers of the ovary, perhaps as many as 40 percent, among women who eat at least 1 egg a week," wrote the authors. In one study the article cites, three eggs per week increased ovarian-cancer mortality three-fold, compared with less than one egg per week.

According to studies in the journals Nutrition and Diabetes Care, eating eggs is also "positively associated" with the risk of diabetes.

- Advertisement -

Diabetes, cancer, and stroke are not the only health risks associated with eggs. This month, Walmart, Food Lion and other grocery chains have recalled more than 206 million eggs after a salmonella outbreak. Thirty-five people were sickened.

Thanks to "factory farming" 30,000 or more caged hens are now stacked on top of each other, over their own manure, to produce a cheap egg. The ammonia fumes are so bad, when agriculture officials raided an egg operation in Maine a few years ago, four workers had to be treated by doctors for burned lungs. The extreme, crowded conditions are not just inhumane to animals and workers, they invite disease. Egg recalls due to bacterial contamination have become a regular occurrence.

A few years ago, the FDA found a hatchery injecting antibiotics directly into the eggs that would hatch laying hens. The FDA observed that the antibiotic ceftiofur "was being administered by egg injection, rather than by the approved method of administering the drug to day-old chicks." Would eggs from an antibiotic-treated hen have antibiotic residues? Of course. The Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry reports that "detectable residues were observed in eggs derived from enrofloxacin-treated [an antibiotic] hens," as well as "yolks from hens treated with enrofloxacin."

To offset the heart, cancer, diabetes and bacterial risks of eggs, the egg industry continually pushes them to the medical and consumer press with the message that they are healthful.

A blurb in Akin's Healthy Edge magazine said, "In the past, eggs have been condemned as unhealthy because their yolks contain cholesterol. But studies from around the world show that the cholesterol found naturally in food isn't actually harmful, according to research presented at the Experimental Biology 2011 conference in Washington, DC. "

A few years ago, US egg farmers in conjunction with Scholastic and Discovery Education rolled out the Good Egg Project: Education Station program for grades K-8, similar to school-based milk promotions. A shameless example of government promoting private industry, the Good Egg Project offered $5,000 to teachers or student who were willing to shill eggs as part of "a healthy, protein-rich diet."

- Advertisement -

Consumers would be wise to ignore such advice and listen to medical researchers instead. They do not have "yolk" in the game.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

George W.Reichel

Become a Fan
Author 86924
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 1, 2013), 4 fans, 1045 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Great little dose of truth.Thank you ma'am.

Submitted on Monday, May 28, 2018 at 1:53:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Jim Miles

Become a Fan
Author 5671

(Member since Apr 18, 2007), 13 fans, 150 articles, 17 quicklinks, 646 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Both my parents had two eggs daily, both lived to 99. Is it the eggs fault they didn't make 100?

Or perhaps they lived in an era when plain old healthy eating, without factory raised chickens/eggs, was the prime factor. Or maybe good genetics.

Submitted on Monday, May 28, 2018 at 3:52:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 