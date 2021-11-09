Education Unanchored

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 11/9/2021 at 7:20 PM EST

Education builds nations, no parallel, proven or equal tool

to advance, foster mankind, and the whole of creation

Higher learning deserved to be cost-free, by all with ability and appreciation

A bottom-up, ballooning, elevating, empowering revolution

Out of reach, elusive, pricey tuition, merely, masterclasses in societal regression

Innate human resources, paired with purposed, acquired knowledge, ensuring perfect skills and progression

To save, honour and value humanity, thereby, manage our precarious, planetary existence

Investing in education, surely, a no-brainer, so why not stop the stone-age resistance?

****

Universal education, a global linchpin, too critical, to be restricted or withheld

Natural smarts, ingenuity, debased and buried, whilst IQs decline, left to slowly rot

