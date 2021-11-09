Education Unanchored

Anchor
Education builds nations, no parallel, proven or equal tool
to advance, foster mankind, and the whole of creation
Higher learning deserved to be cost-free, by all with ability and appreciation
A bottom-up, ballooning, elevating, empowering revolution
Out of reach, elusive, pricey tuition, merely, masterclasses in societal regression
Innate human resources, paired with purposed, acquired knowledge, ensuring perfect skills and progression
To save, honour and value humanity, thereby, manage our precarious, planetary existence
Investing in education, surely, a no-brainer, so why not stop the stone-age resistance?
****
Universal education, a global linchpin, too critical, to be restricted or withheld
Natural smarts, ingenuity, debased and buried, whilst IQs decline, left to slowly rot
