Ed Asner (1929-2021)

I met Ed Asner a couple of times while working on Dennis Kucinich's presidential campaigns.

Yes, he exhibited that gruff Lou Grant persona. But inside, he was a pussycat, and a perfect example of Tzedakah, the Jewish concept of ethical and charitable obligation to others. He lost his show, Lou Grant, because of his commitment to ethics. Greg Palast notes, "The death squads had just executed Maryknoll nuns, bullets to the back of the head. It was the Reagan-sponsored war on "communists" in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Afghanistan. Ed Asner, an actor who wasn't particularly political, agreed to attend a press conference denouncing the killing of the nuns. Within short order, his network canceled Lou Grant, the number one show on American TV, in fact, #1 worldwide...he (said he) could've kissed the network's ass, promised to be a good on-stage puppet, an off-stage mute, and save his career which was now on the new Black List. But he couldn't."

Ed loaned his voice and talents to a host of important documentaries - I'm guessing without pay, although one was not likely to get that information from him. In 2001, he was the recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, but I imagine it was more important to him to lend support to causes he believed were moral and ethical - like Kucinich, unions, and animal rights.

Thanks, Ed.

* ** * ** * ** * **

This great photo is by the amazing photographer, Robin Rae Swanson. She and I worked on several Kucinich campaign projects together, and I was so glad to get to know her. I believe this photo was taken at a Kucinich rally at Mimi Kennedy's home in CA. Robin Rae's website is here.