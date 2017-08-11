Power of Story
Economists and lawmakers need to understand the economics of healthcare

The biggest shortcoming of healthcare economists and politicians is that they do not understand economics, much less healthcare economics! On one hand, they add up healthcare costs to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) instead of deducting it from the GDP. On the other hand, they do not realize that an increase in healthcare costs compounds throughout the different stages of production making it only expensive and uncompetitive with products manufactured in low-labor-cost nations.


Healthcare is the worst type of social cost that keeps recurring and rising requiring all efforts to reduce it or, at best, eliminate it if we want healthcare for all people and at the same time a flourishing and competitive manufacturing facilities in the U.S.


In plain English: in order to create a wealth-generating, vibrant and healthy economy all efforts must be made to reduce the healthcare cost to a minimum level. In addition, much bigger efforts must be undertaken so that healthcare costs do not find its way into the production process, much less end up going through the different stages of it due to its compounding nature.


The more a product has to go through different stages of production, the more it compounds and the cost is greater.


http://www.khavariforgovernor.com

Farid A. Khavari, Ph.D., is a noted economist and independent candidate for Florida governor in 2014. He is the author of 10 books including Environomics: the Economics of Environmentally Safe Prosperity (1993) and Toward a Zero Cost Economy
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Scott Baker

I'm not sure I understand this since Healthcare like so many things the gov't does, actually creates value - healthy people. So how is that a negative product? Sure, if the money is wasted, or makes people sicker, than it is a net negative, but most of the time that does not happen, right? Using your logic then, if the reverse outcome happened, it would have to be positive to the GDP to make people sick!

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 5:48:59 PM

