Economics We Can Live With, explained by Kim Iverson in eight minutes

- Advertisement -



Which economic system is the BEST in the world (which I support)? This is a clip from my Patreon Live Q&A. Please Subscribe to this channel and hit the bell! Support the show by becoming a premium member: ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Kim Iversen) Details DMCA



As long as I've been pondering economic systems, starting 50 years ago when trying to figure out how I (we) are getting screwed, I've never been able to come on a solid answer. I like "Natural Capitalism," Charles Eisenstein's suggestions, Steady State Economics, The Hydrogen Economy, and combinations thereof, sans the Federal Reserve, state owned banks as in North Dakota--and loathe the "Federal nor Reserve," that is neither Federal nor Reserve. But here is the brilliant Kim Iverson (who strongly advocates for Tulsi and did a great interview with her), explaining the best way to go in response to a question from a reader. Turn our "business schools" into conservation biology, meteorology, and other science schools, and put Kim in charge. As you may just agree after watching this captivating eight minute video.