Economics We Can Live With, explained by Kim Iverson in eight minutes

Which economic system is the BEST in the world (which I support)? This is a clip from my Patreon Live Q&A. Please Subscribe to this channel and hit the bell! Support the show by becoming a premium member: ...
As long as I've been pondering economic systems, starting 50 years ago when trying to figure out how I (we) are getting screwed, I've never been able to come on a solid answer. I like "Natural Capitalism," Charles Eisenstein's suggestions, Steady State Economics, The Hydrogen Economy, and combinations thereof, sans the Federal Reserve, state owned banks as in North Dakota--and loathe the "Federal nor Reserve," that is neither Federal nor Reserve. But here is the brilliant Kim Iverson (who strongly advocates for Tulsi and did a great interview with her), explaining the best way to go in response to a question from a reader. Turn our "business schools" into conservation biology, meteorology, and other science schools, and put Kim in charge. As you may just agree after watching this captivating eight minute video.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

