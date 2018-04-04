- Advertisement -

A Playlet

Holy Week 2018

Carmine Gorga

cgorga@jhu.edu

- Advertisement -

Scene 1.

- Advertisement -

Jesus enters Jeruedusalem triumphantly on Palm Sunday, with people shouting Hosanna.

Scene 2.

On Holy Friday, people shout "crucify him." And Jesus dies on the Cross, uttering these last words: "Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing."

Scene 3.

On April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr. is assassinated.

Scene 4.

- Advertisement -

What links MLK to Jesus is that they were both talking truth to power. They both addressed the issue of money and power. What people still do not understand is that both Jesus and MLK had nothing against money and power. They were only against the immoral use of money and power.

Scene 5.

Jesus was very clear about the moral use of power and money: Through his actions and his words, he pointed out that the right approach to money and power is through economic justice. MLK reached the same conclusion during his final days on earth: he called for the implementation of economic rights. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a moral leader, also called for a Bill of Economic Rights ("economic bill of rights") during his last Presidential Address on January 11, 1944.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4