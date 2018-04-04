Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Economic Justice: Jesus, MLK, FDR, and Us

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carmine Gorga, Ph.D.       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 506883
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)
- Advertisement -

A Playlet

Holy Week 2018

Carmine Gorga

cgorga@jhu.edu

- Advertisement -

Scene 1.

- Advertisement -

Jesus enters Jeruedusalem triumphantly on Palm Sunday, with people shouting Hosanna.

Scene 2.

On Holy Friday, people shout "crucify him." And Jesus dies on the Cross, uttering these last words: "Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing."

Scene 3.

On April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr. is assassinated.

Scene 4.

- Advertisement -

What links MLK to Jesus is that they were both talking truth to power. They both addressed the issue of money and power. What people still do not understand is that both Jesus and MLK had nothing against money and power. They were only against the immoral use of money and power.

Scene 5.

Jesus was very clear about the moral use of power and money: Through his actions and his words, he pointed out that the right approach to money and power is through economic justice. MLK reached the same conclusion during his final days on earth: he called for the implementation of economic rights. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a moral leader, also called for a Bill of Economic Rights ("economic bill of rights") during his last Presidential Address on January 11, 1944.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

President, The Somist Institute, 87 Middle Street
Gloucester, MA USA 01930

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Cascade of Errors (1517-2017)

Why Don't We Hear This Question: What Does Kim Jong-un, North Korea's Supreme Commander, Want?

To Pay For Health Care There Is Also The Amish Way, The American Way

What To Do If The Stock Market Crashes?

A Modest Proposal for Peace

A Revolution from the Center

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 