 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Earth Day and What We Can Do

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Arshad M Khan

Just over half a century ago, the environmental movement tried to draw attention to its efforts by naming April 22nd as Earth Day. Some of the efforts to abate pollution indeed bear promise, such as prohibiting the sale of new gasoline or diesel-powered cars from 2030 in Britain. In the US, California plans to phase these out by 2035. Its governor Gavin Newsom blamed the transportation sector for causing more than half of the state's carbon pollution, 95 percent of toxic diesel emissions, and 80 percent of smog-forming particulates.

California's projected phase-out by 2035 is eased by the intermediate steps mandating electric vehicle (EV) sales comprise 35 percent by 2026, 68 percent by 2030 and finally 100 percent in 2035. And a dozen-plus states are following California's example.

Among our anthropogenic pollutants there is methane belched out by the ton by meat cows whose only purpose in life is to be slaughtered to satisfy our lust for beef. It turns out methane in the atmosphere also acts as a reflector turning back some of the sun's rays, but clearly not enough. Out of 1.06 degrees C total global warming since preindustrial times, methane's contribution has been estimated at 0.2C but a new study reduces it to 0.16C.

Climate change and global pollution can result also in the destruction of habitat, contributing to a decline in essential biodiversity. The environment survives best with a mix of species for if herbivores were not controlled by carnivores, then numbers would mushroom; they would eventually eat up all the plants and, in the end, themselves starve to death. A successful environment needs a balanced system. At present according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) almost a third of animals are in danger of becoming extinct.

Humans at the head of the chain bear the greatest responsibility both for the cause and the remedy. What must we do?

First, we have to cut back drastically on beef. It has by far the greatest environmental impact, about ten times greater than poultry and over eight times more than pork. That is because ruminants have lower growth and reproduction rates than pigs or poultry thus needing more feed per pound of meat produced. Dairy herds are less because the cows are allowed to live as long as they produce milk which is much longer than cattle intended for slaughter and meat production. Yet every dairy herd is polluting several times more than pigs. This applies equally to the cheese produced from cows' milk.

Then there are single-use plastics that take up and fill space and do not degrade. Then disposal is not cost free. Waste going to a landfill has to be collected and then taken to the disposal site incurring transportation costs as well as emitting truck-exhaust gases that are released into the atmosphere.

As a final assessment this Earth Day, it would be fair to say we are making progress in trying to control global warming. We recognize the problem and have a clearer understanding of the sources of greenhouse gases being emitted. Indeed some steps have already been taken through rules and laws enacted. But the question remains whether we can do more and faster. We have no second home and it should not take an Earth Day to remind us.

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend