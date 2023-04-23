Earth Day 2023

Life Arts 4/23/2023 at 3:03 AM EDT H3'ed 4/23/23



(Image by A 'Cecil' I)



This year's theme is 'Invest in the Planet':

stocks and bonds, chattel and chains, golden shorts --

the Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy set

are rubbing their hands at this year's reports.

It's not Earth that needs saving, of course;

it's not even humans, but life, bios,

the star stuff we are all made of. The source

miracle release from black holes and Thanatos.

So, let's hold a fire sale for Planet Earth

with the understanding it comes as is;

there'll be no teary returns, no Rebirth

the bankrupters will tell you biz is biz.

We can't blame the Bible for our End Times

or my amateur trouble with end rhymes.