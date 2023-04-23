Earth Day 2023

This year's theme is 'Invest in the Planet':
stocks and bonds, chattel and chains, golden shorts --
the Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy set
are rubbing their hands at this year's reports.
It's not Earth that needs saving, of course;
it's not even humans, but life, bios,
the star stuff we are all made of. The source
miracle release from black holes and Thanatos.
So, let's hold a fire sale for Planet Earth
with the understanding it comes as is;
there'll be no teary returns, no Rebirth
the bankrupters will tell you biz is biz.
We can't blame the Bible for our End Times
or my amateur trouble with end rhymes.