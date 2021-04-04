 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

EVM scandal exposes rigging in Indian elections

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

EVMs--electronic voting machines--were found in ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Krishnendu Paul's car in Asam on Thursday night, Indian media reports said.

Guwahati-based journalist Atanu Bhuyan first tweeted about the EVMs having been found in Paul's car hours after the polling for the second phase of elections in Assam ended. A video showing some people surrounding the vehicle surfaced.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of trying to manipulate elections. "The fact is, too many such incidents are being reported and nothing is being done about them. The EC needs to start acting decisively on these complaints and a serious re-evaluation of the use of EVMs needs to be carried out by all national parties," she tweeted.

Currently elections are being held in five Indian states: Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The polling will be in several phases and final results will come out on May 2.

Bhanu Partab Singh, a Supreme Court attorney, told DS4 News that the Election Commission is responsible for holding fair and free elections but this is not the case. He argued that elections in Asam, where EVMs were found in a BJP lawmarker's car, are being held in eight phases, which should have been conducted on one day.

This shows the intention of the Election Commission, which is in cohort with the ruling BJP, because there is ample opportunity of manipulation if elections are held in several phases.

The Attorney said that there is a Supreme Court judgment of 2013 saying that fair election cannot be held through EVMs.

Bhanu Partab Singh said that fifty percent population of India is illiterate and it is difficult for them to use EVMs. Even for educated people it is not easy to use the EVMs.

He was of the view that a population campaign should be launched against voting through EVMs.

Bhanu Partab Singh pointed out that the government says around 4 million EVMs were purchased while the Election Commission says only two million EVMs were purchased. In his view the EVM machines found in BJP leaders' cars are one of those two million missing machines.

The EVMs have been in the news over the last few years, as politicians and activists have raised questions about whether they are at risk of being tampered with.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 