EU plans detention camps for Afghan refugees across Central Asia

Media reports suggest that nearly 40,000 Afghans are scattered at different sites across the globe after fleeing the country and waiting for completion of the vetting process by the US Departments for an unstipulated amount of time, the Frontier Post reported.

According to US statistics, the US military shifted about 124,000 people out of Kabul to different US military bases in the Middle East, and Europe for completion of immigration formalities before relocation into the United States.

The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) managed to shift a few hundred refugees out of Afghanistan and only a few dozen managed to enter the United States.

According to reports, President Biden has dispatched 300 officials of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to assist the US Department of States in its efforts for the resettlement of Afghan refugees.

The Afghan refugees and their American administrators are unaware about their stay in these military camps, however Human rights defenders and IRAP officials are urging US authorities to complete the immigration process within one month, because refugees are facing difficulties at several places.

European Union justice and home affairs ministers pledged on August 31 to support Afghanistan's neighbors to help them host people fleeing the new Taliban regime and prevent a new wave of migrants heading to Europe.

In a closing statement following a meeting in Brussels, the ministers said the EU and its 27 nations "stand determined to act jointly to prevent the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements faced in the past, by preparing a coordinated and orderly response."

The ministers said the EU should boost its support to countries around Afghanistan "to ensure that those in need receive adequate protection, primarily in the region."

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz made clear that his country wouldn't back a system for distributing refugees from Afghanistan across the EU. Asked about proposals for all EU countries to share the burden of taking in refugees, Kurz told reporters in Berlin that Austria had already taken in a "bigger than proportionate share" of migrants since 2015.

Similarly, the Austrian, Danish and Czech interior ministers issued a joint statement before the meeting. They declared: "[T]he most important thing right now is to send the right message into the region: Stay there, and we will support the region to help the people."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said, for her government, the focus now is on how to help between 10,000 and 40,000 Afghans who are entitled to come to Germany with their close family members because they had worked for the German military or aid organizations.

"We need to see how many actually want to leave the country and how many don't," she said. "That will depend very much on the circumstances the Taliban create."

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, in Islamabad on August 31and said Pakistan has hosted more than 3 million Afghan refugees in previous decades and lacks the capacity to absorb more.

