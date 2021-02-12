EU may push for new sanctions on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Moscow would consider giving up relations



Russian FM Lavrov and EU's Borrell give joint press conference in Moscow #RT (Russia Today) is a global #news network broadcasting from Moscow, London, Paris and Washington studios to over 100 countries. RT is the first news ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: RT) Details DMCA



Pictured Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov juxtaposed with EU foreign Policy Chief Josep Burell after their meeting in Moscow February, 2021

The following may not receive the critical attention it deserves but here's a short outline.

Last week European Union, EU foreign policy chief Josep Burell met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow where the prospect of any new economic restrictions-sanctions-on Russia were downplayed.

However upon returning to the European Parliament in Brussels, Borell took a more harsher tone of his meeting with Lavrov now calling for new sanctions on Russia saying, "I will put forward concrete proposals" at the next meeting of EU ministers on February 22nd.

In response Lavrov said, "Moscow would seriously consider giving up relations with the bloc amid growing tensions".

A little history. Those growing tensions and current brouhaha is over the alleged poisoning of Sergei Navalny, a Russian opposition figure allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent he says came on orders by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The EU and the US believe Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok and Putin was behind it. The Russian's have vehemently denied any involvement of his alleged poisoning.

Navalny apparently became ill from something while in Tomsk, Russia in early January was then flown to a hospital in Berlin where he subsequently recovered, while still accusing Putin of his poisoning.

He returned to Russia from Germany on January 17 where he was subsequently detained at the Moscow airport for breaking the terms of a three and a half year suspended sentence for fraud. He went before the court, found in breach of his suspended sentence and was returned to prison to serve the remaining sentence.

These accusations of using a nerve agent on Navalny is denied by the doctor in Tomsk who first treated him and found no traces of such poisoning. No matter, he's simply dismissed in the West.

At this point the primary worry, concern over this whole Navalny episode is imposing new sanctions on Russia and the crippling of any potential detente between Russia, the EU and the US.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).