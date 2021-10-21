EU did not support Lithuania in the confrontation with China

Lithuania again was defeated in the foreign policy. After the end of the informal meeting of the EU leaders on October 6, Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said that the EU should find ways to reduce its dependence on China by concentrating important industries on its territory and forming a unified approach to China. "I think that the recent events with Lithuania have a certain impact on the overall position of the European Union, since there is more aggression on the part of China, more desire to dictate its terms and, of course, to play a big role in the world," the Lithuanian president said...

