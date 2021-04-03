EU-UN conference raises donations to maintain Syrian stalemate

The European Union has co-chaired with the United Nations a conference on 'Supporting the Future of Syria and of the Region', March 29-30.

This is the fifth EU donor conference on Syria claiming to pursue a peaceful and sustainable future for all Syrians.

However, the actual focus is not on all of Syria, but only a small segment of the Syrian population. The focus is partly on a community living under the armed control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, formerly the Al Qaeda branch in Syria, located in Idlib Province.

The other focus is on Syrian refugees living outside of Syria in neighboring countries. The vast majority of Syrians neither moved to Idlib with the terrorists nor left the country as refugees. This leaves the majority of Syrians living inside Syria without international assistance and aid programs. The conference goals of the western enablers are to maintain the Syrian conflict.

The conference portrays Syria as the largest refugee crisis in the world, and claims there are 24 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Syria and the neighboring area. While the facts are true, the conference does not offer help for the majority of Syrians who resisted the armed opposition and Al Qaeda obeyed the law and remained in their own homes throughout the 10-year conflict.

The residents of Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, and Latakia are not discussed, nor offered any assistance by the conference, which aims for donations from the international community. International donors have pledged $4.4 billion in relief to Idlib, and the rest for refugees sheltering in neighboring countries.

The governments of Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt will be paid millions to pass on to Syrians living in those countries in the form of cash assistance, educational programs, and job training programs.

However, nothing is mentioned being supplied to the government in Damascus, which offers medical and educational services to all the residents of Syria, and who face sanctions on importing gasoline, heating fuel, medicines, medical supplies, and building materials to repair the ruins of war.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).