 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

E. Pluribus Insaniam: "Out of Many, Insanity"

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Kevin Marley

The American Experiment is failing as our rugged individualism and perverse attraction to idiosyncratic political ideologies has kept us from uniting as a true nation. The country is more highly divisive, bitter, and even acrimonious than at any time before in its 245-year history except for the Civil War where 620,000 thousand, at least, were killed before we could put the country upon a broader paradigm with more equal rights in praxis.

What is wrong with U.S. besides having broken memes, ideologies, and a political paradigm that is transforming our national politicians into incompetent royal-like figureheads, like King George III, especially, by the mid-21st century?

Can we have an effective compromise between our two parties, Republicans and Democrats, as President Barack Obama had hoped, even though they have acted more like rambunctious elephants, and stubborn donkeys?


'Yes, We are Talking About You!!'
(Image by temu.com/1pc-welcometo-our-madhouse-where-the-lunatics-are-in-charge-8-x-12-20-cm-30cm-funny-vintage-metal-sign-for-street-yard-mall-garage-coffee-shop-home-bar-club-kitchen-restaurant-laundry-room-men-cave-bathroom-bedroom-farm-garden-farmhouse-outdoors-)   Details   DMCA

In this post-truth era, we recklessly (almost) never engage in a truthful and factual debate sans a plethora of fallacies in logic: Argument ad hominem, circuitous reasoning, begging the question, false analogies, etc. This state of affairs is so depressingly abject that most high school debate teams have more substantive and honest debates than what we have seen between political opponents and parties on television - and the public, more like bawdy Romans - perversely enjoy this and are satiated by bread and circuses in the Coliseum.

However, if we step back away from the televised shouting, and entrenchment, we can see The Rules of Political Engagement and Sophistry that most political participants now engage in. What are they? They are: 1) Never agree with your opponent even if they make perfect sense; 2) Spin whatever is happening towards your political advantage; and if you resemble Joseph McCarthy or a past European dictator, so much the better; 3) Politically label the opposition or event in the news so that you gain the upper hand even if it involves 15 or 33 innocent school students being mowed down by gunfire; 4) Engage in identity politics (and crass emotionalism) with your constituents, as you cleverly evade the rational mind and press the reptilian button in the human brain, so that our political conversation deteriorates and a mob mindset dictates things even further; and 5) Stoke fear, hostility, and anger so that eventually the talking heads on television can manipulate the masses by simply flashing signs (or memes) so that the herd that is humanity, reliably moves this way or that way in red or blue states.

Is this really where we want to go, exploring how to manipulate the minds and the consciousness of the American public through television and a multimedia, multi-pronged attack?

Obviously, the general public should not participate in these effervescent melodramatic shows that abjectly pass for a political debate these days. We should draw the line of demarcation during these perilous times, and demand more from our primrose politicians. If this does not happen now, we definitely will in twenty to thirty years, when there are nine billion on this planet, and hundreds of millions who lack food, water, shelter and education, and hope to begin to migrate across borders. Or worse, yet, we have water and oil wars, or even a nuclear one.

These are my seven proposals to bring the political conversation to a higher plane:

Demand that we begin to look at the scientific facts and mathematics of the various crises besetting us for the next fifty years from global warming to pandemics to non-arable land to destruction of most ecosystems to population explosion, etc. - and at the same time, both this American nation and the global community should efficaciously problem-solve these things in a viable manner.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Kevin Marley Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Kevin Marley has been studying the various world crises that have been hitting our shores like Hurricane V storms, and in the process, has tackled this timely difficulties in 11 books. They are Nirvana, Day of Reckoning, Further, Seeking, Barack (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Basic Math of Global Warming

Moonshot: Ten Ideas To Save This Frickin' World

Ahem, Told You So!

The Ka-Ching Ka-Ching of Clinical Depression

The Canary's Dead

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend