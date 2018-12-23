 
 
During Christmas USA Christian Americans Killing Jesus' Brethren Goes On In Many Lands

As Christmas is celebrated in churches throughout the USA, sermons will be heard relating the birth of God in human form here on Earth. Evangelists will preach opening one's heart to Jesus as salvation during life and afterlife, leaving unmentioned that Americans go on taking the lives of Jesus' brethren in many Mideastern lands - leaving unmentioned as well that all-knowing Jesus certainly must know Americans are killing HIS brethren in multiple nations while celebrating HIS Birthday.

Though some Christian clergy counsel non participation in the military, the way Martin Luther King did, the vast majority of church congregations will hear no mention of the massive deadly US military action going on at present and for years in Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen.

Not Separation of Church and State

This is not the often heralded 'Separation of Church' doctrine enforced by the government threat to lift a church's non taxable status if its clergy criticizes its government's military action bringing death to millions. This is the church in silent acquiescence to the taking of millions of lives.

Church Servile to State

Military chaplains bless soldiers off to kill and maim. Military Chaplains 'serve' in invasions that are sinful for Jesus, Who warns in the Bible, "You shall not murder," ( Matthew 19:18) This continual manslaughter is also a crime against humanity under the Nuremberg Principles in the United Nations Charter. Of course we presently still live in a lawless world wherein the military might of the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand 'makes right.'

Murderous Apostasy

Given the teaching of Jesus, the Prince of Peace in the New Testament, this clergy led

silent accepting of the continual mass murder of people in their very own counties, as often as not in there very own homes, and silently accepting the lies in corporate mainstream media falsely justifying invasions and bombings, is mega horrific apostasy. Matthew 25:40 has the Lord saying, "Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you did it to me."

Already a week ago, even criminal corporate mainstream networks reported that eighty-five thousand Yemeni children had already died of starvation for the bombing Americans are involved in, but Americans have not seen fit to feeding the Yemeni children still alive. Matthew 25:41 has the Lord saying to those on his left, "Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire 42 for I was hungry and you gave Me no food;" 44 and they will answer Him, saying , 'Lord, when did we see You hungry?'He will answer them, saying, "Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did not do it to one of the least of my brothers and sisters, you did not do it to Me." New King James Version

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and the US; now resides in NYC;
 

Put the teaching of Jesus back in US Christianity

Thank you, brother Jay for your brave words.

