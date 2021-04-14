Due Process, Adult Sexual Morality and the Case of Rep. Matt Gaetz

From Substack



Matt Gaetz

That Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is a pedophile, a sex trafficker, and an abuser of women who forces them to prostitute themselves and use drugs with him is a widespread assumption in many media and political circles. That is true despite the rather significant fact that not only has he never been charged with (let alone convicted of) such crimes, but also no evidence has been publicly presented that any of it is true. He has also vehemently denied all of it. All or some of these accusations very well may be true and, one day perhaps imminently there will be ample publicly available evidence demonstrating this.