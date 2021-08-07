Due Diligence?

Our oversight is "proactive and responsive." - Jose Cole-Gutie'rrez, LAUSD Charter School Division

Crenshaw Entrepreneurial Academy has the unique distinction of having been denied twice by the Los Angeles Unified School District in the same year. When the charter school was first considered on January 26, 2021, the Charter School Division (CSD) recommended denial citing reasons that included technical flaws such as not containing the number of petition signatures or the required affirmations. It also determined that "the charter school presents an unsound educational program for the pupils" and it "is demonstrably unlikely to serve the interests of the entire community in which the school is proposing to locate." The case against Crenshaw was so overwhelming that even Board Member Nick Melvoin voted against it.



As is their right, the charter appealed the denial to the Los Angeles County Office of Education. However, when doing so they submitted a petition that "contained new or different material terms." It was, therefore, sent back to the LAUSD for reconsideration. This resulted in the district expending more resources to evaluate the proposed charter again.

At a board meeting on April 14, 2021, the LAUSD considered the revised petition submitted by Crenshaw. While some of the technical flaws had been fixed, the CSD still determined that the "petitioners are demonstrably unlikely to successfully implement the educational program set forth in the charter petition." The LAUSD School Board upheld the recommendation and the charter was denied for a second time.



Crenshaw then appealed to LACOE for a second time. While considering this appeal, the county staff apparently did a more thorough search than the LAUSD of the school's founder, Tia Lopez, and found that there are currently pending criminal proceedings against her. The charges include Felony Aid by Misrepresentation, Felony Grand Theft, and Felony Perjury. "Ms. Lopez has been accused of fraudulently obtaining Child Care Stage I benefits, as well as fraudulently obtaining Child Care Stage II benefits from the California Department of Education (CDE)."

This miss by the LAUSD is particularly egregious since the District had found that the school's "start-up funds in the amount of $82,280" were in a bank account "privately held by" Lopez. This may explain why the school's "cash flow projections still show a beginning cash balance of $0 in Year 1." Has the founder found a way to grift from the school's operations before a student has even entered the classroom?



As expected, LACOE also rejected the school's second appeal. This has not stopped Crenshaw from listing an opening date of August 18, 2021, or continuing to enroll students on its website. The school also states that it is a "charter school authorized under the provisions of California Education Code section 48600" even though its charter has never been approved. Apparently, a charter school does not need to be approved to engage in fraudulent activity or to deceive the public.

