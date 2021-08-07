 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Due Diligence?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
Our oversight is "proactive and responsive." - Jose Cole-Gutie'rrez, LAUSD Charter School Division

Crenshaw Entrepreneurial Academy has the unique distinction of having been denied twice by the Los Angeles Unified School District in the same year. When the charter school was first considered on January 26, 2021, the Charter School Division (CSD) recommended denial citing reasons that included technical flaws such as not containing the number of petition signatures or the required affirmations. It also determined that "the charter school presents an unsound educational program for the pupils" and it "is demonstrably unlikely to serve the interests of the entire community in which the school is proposing to locate." The case against Crenshaw was so overwhelming that even Board Member Nick Melvoin voted against it.

Shouldn't a Principal list his experience in education?
Shouldn't a Principal list his experience in education?
(Image by Crenshaw Entrepreneurial Academy)   Details   DMCA

As is their right, the charter appealed the denial to the Los Angeles County Office of Education. However, when doing so they submitted a petition that "contained new or different material terms." It was, therefore, sent back to the LAUSD for reconsideration. This resulted in the district expending more resources to evaluate the proposed charter again.

At a board meeting on April 14, 2021, the LAUSD considered the revised petition submitted by Crenshaw. While some of the technical flaws had been fixed, the CSD still determined that the "petitioners are demonstrably unlikely to successfully implement the educational program set forth in the charter petition." The LAUSD School Board upheld the recommendation and the charter was denied for a second time.


(Image by Crenshaw Entrepreneurial Academy)   Details   DMCA

Crenshaw then appealed to LACOE for a second time. While considering this appeal, the county staff apparently did a more thorough search than the LAUSD of the school's founder, Tia Lopez, and found that there are currently pending criminal proceedings against her. The charges include Felony Aid by Misrepresentation, Felony Grand Theft, and Felony Perjury. "Ms. Lopez has been accused of fraudulently obtaining Child Care Stage I benefits, as well as fraudulently obtaining Child Care Stage II benefits from the California Department of Education (CDE)."

This miss by the LAUSD is particularly egregious since the District had found that the school's "start-up funds in the amount of $82,280" were in a bank account "privately held by" Lopez. This may explain why the school's "cash flow projections still show a beginning cash balance of $0 in Year 1." Has the founder found a way to grift from the school's operations before a student has even entered the classroom?


(Image by Crenshaw Entrepreneurial Academy)   Details   DMCA

As expected, LACOE also rejected the school's second appeal. This has not stopped Crenshaw from listing an opening date of August 18, 2021, or continuing to enroll students on its website. The school also states that it is a "charter school authorized under the provisions of California Education Code section 48600" even though its charter has never been approved. Apparently, a charter school does not need to be approved to engage in fraudulent activity or to deceive the public.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and for public education. He is an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and serves as the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 