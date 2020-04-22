Drug Trump Promoted WORSENS Covid 19. Trump killed and inflicted suffering on more people

The results are in. SFGate reports that chloroquine, the "Anti-malarial drug Trump touted is linked to higher rates of death in VA coronavirus patients, study says"

Put in plain English, Trump touted and encouraged the taking of a drug that ends up causing more deaths. MORE DEATHS.

Trump encouraged people to try it, against the advice of his experts. "What do you have to lose," he asked. Now we know-- Your life, your chances of surviving, the intensity of the viral affliction.

I wonder how the Trump Cult supporters will reframe and rationalize this-- the ones that survived. SFGate reported, "An anti-malarial drug President Donald Trump has aggressively promoted to treat covid-19 had no benefit and was linked to higher rates of death for Veterans Affairs patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, according to a study..." and added, "More than 27% of patients treated with hydroxychloroquine died, and 22% of those treated with the combination therapy died, compared with an 11.4% death rate in those not treated with the drugs, the study said."

In other words, if you followed the advice of Trump you had a 22% or 27% greater chance of of dying from Covid19. Trump was engaging in a totally irresponsible, self promoting way, gambling that his recommendation would help. This is a tragedy that could affect thousands. But it is also a metaphor for Trump's reign of idiocy narcissism and stupidity. Add Trump's evil demon Stephen Miller and you have a horrid witches brew of tragedy and suffering.