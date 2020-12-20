Dreaming with Eno II

Now where are we Now Right now
It is now Right here Don't miss out
And it is what is Unmistakable Don't miss it
Now I'm thinking along a long thought
That isn't going to end unless I take myself
Out of it for the sake of this opening
Where we find ourselves in suspension
In collusion with long and lengthening
Thought waves of a thought that is
Ending It is flattening now It is
Elongating and subsiding isn't it Right now
Now where we are Where we find ourselves
In suspension In collusion with a moment
Where we find ourselves in suspension
It is unmistakable It is going to continue
It is trustworthy This opening Don't miss it
We are still with the wave but the wave
Is subsiding It is not our wave This is
Serendipitous We are settling in We are floating
Releasing a long long thought I have not
Lost myself We together have not lost
Ourselves Where we are now Right now
Is unmistakable Where we find ourselves
Is opening and subsiding It is going to end
But when when Not now Don't miss it
Where we are Where we find ourselves
We are not ending as long as this wave
Is trustworthy As long as we trust this
Opening we are unmistakable We
Continue to open Right now Don't miss it..............
.youtube.com/watch?v=TTHF2Dfw1Dg