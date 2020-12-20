Dreaming with Eno II

Now where are we Now Right now

It is now Right here Don't miss out

And it is what is Unmistakable Don't miss it

Now I'm thinking along a long thought

That isn't going to end unless I take myself

Out of it for the sake of this opening

Where we find ourselves in suspension

In collusion with long and lengthening

Thought waves of a thought that is

Ending It is flattening now It is

Elongating and subsiding isn't it Right now

Now where we are Where we find ourselves

In suspension In collusion with a moment

Where we find ourselves in suspension

It is unmistakable It is going to continue

It is trustworthy This opening Don't miss it

We are still with the wave but the wave

Is subsiding It is not our wave This is

Serendipitous We are settling in We are floating

Releasing a long long thought I have not

Lost myself We together have not lost

Ourselves Where we are now Right now

Is unmistakable Where we find ourselves

Is opening and subsiding It is going to end

But when when Not now Don't miss it

Where we are Where we find ourselves

We are not ending as long as this wave

Is trustworthy As long as we trust this

Opening we are unmistakable We

Continue to open Right now Don't miss it