Dragon's La'ffaire Image Nirvana

Clearly, he is looking for an image makeover in his quest to become the new strong international voice. And to smoothen his recent diplomatic setbacks particularly in the wake of Wuhan pandemic.



The time-tested Dale Carnegie dictum is that people's perception can be changed by changing one's behaviour towards them. President Xi knows this is not an easy task for him since he is no ordinary third world leader cut in the mould of a Mugabe.

In recent years he has positioned himself as the new paramount leader of China. His main prop is the deeply divided, corrupt Communist Party. Simultaneously he heads the Chinese Military, which is dreaded by the neighbours in the Himalayas and the South China Sea.



So much so, the Bamboo capitalist urgently needs a Dale Carnegie, who can tell him "How to Stop Worrying" and "How to Get Ahead in the World Today".





The "Wallet" diplomacy executed through Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) has created Chinese enclaves as eye sores across the globe. And the new reason to worry for the Dragon!



Many countries in South East Asia, and South Asia will require plenty of reassurance if they are to 'love' China.



China has sea and land boundary disputes with all of its neighbors barring the notable exception of Pakistan. That is understandable: China and Pakistan have joined hands to harass and intimidate their common 'enemy' -India.



India would welcome a friendly northern neighbor but only the most naïve will believe that it will be possible in this century which China says belongs to it. More over China is loath to give up its claims on Indian territories in the Himalayas; it is also unwilling to honor its latest commitments for truce in the Ladakh region.



President Xi's Mission Lovable China can have a smooth run if he lives unto the old Chinese adage - win hearts at home before venturing out.



The Uighur Muslims and Tibet Buddhists are increasingly getting a raw deal, going by the sanctions on offer.



Uighur belt is no more than a concentration camp. Even 50-year -old Muslim women are forced to undergo family planning operations.





