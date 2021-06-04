 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/4/21

Dragon's La'ffaire Image Nirvana

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
Xi Jinping 2019 %2849060546152%29 2.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Palácio do Planalto)   Details   Source   DMCA
After "Wallet" diplomacy and "Wolf Warrior" diplomacy, President Xi Jinping is kick starting "Lovable Dragon" diplomacy.

Clearly, he is looking for an image makeover in his quest to become the new strong international voice. And to smoothen his recent diplomatic setbacks particularly in the wake of Wuhan pandemic.

The time-tested Dale Carnegie dictum is that people's perception can be changed by changing one's behaviour towards them. President Xi knows this is not an easy task for him since he is no ordinary third world leader cut in the mould of a Mugabe.

In recent years he has positioned himself as the new paramount leader of China. His main prop is the deeply divided, corrupt Communist Party. Simultaneously he heads the Chinese Military, which is dreaded by the neighbours in the Himalayas and the South China Sea.

So much so, the Bamboo capitalist urgently needs a Dale Carnegie, who can tell him "How to Stop Worrying" and "How to Get Ahead in the World Today".

According to official Chinese news agency, Xinhua, President Xi has presented a blue print to the senior comrades in the Proletariat running the country. "Make friends extensively", he told them, and asked them to present "China as a credible, loveable and respectable nation". Towards this goal, they must work to "continuously expand the circle of friends with those who understand, and are friendly to China".

Truer words were never said!

But the all-important question is will it be possible, or does China really want to give up its hostile policies?

Not by a long chalk, unless China is ready for a complete and unbelievable transformation of its policies that have riled much of the world!

Under President Xi, it is largely Chinese money that has helped China tally friends globally. From Asia to Africa and Southern America, countries that have accepted Chinese money with gratitude are now looking for ways to get out of the 'debt trap'.

The "Wallet" diplomacy executed through Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) has created Chinese enclaves as eye sores across the globe. And the new reason to worry for the Dragon!

Many countries in South East Asia, and South Asia will require plenty of reassurance if they are to 'love' China.

China has sea and land boundary disputes with all of its neighbors barring the notable exception of Pakistan. That is understandable: China and Pakistan have joined hands to harass and intimidate their common 'enemy' -India.

India would welcome a friendly northern neighbor but only the most naïve will believe that it will be possible in this century which China says belongs to it. More over China is loath to give up its claims on Indian territories in the Himalayas; it is also unwilling to honor its latest commitments for truce in the Ladakh region.

President Xi's Mission Lovable China can have a smooth run if he lives unto the old Chinese adage - win hearts at home before venturing out.

The Uighur Muslims and Tibet Buddhists are increasingly getting a raw deal, going by the sanctions on offer.

Uighur belt is no more than a concentration camp. Even 50-year -old Muslim women are forced to undergo family planning operations.

Rama Rao Malladi is New Delhi based senior journalist and distinguished commentator on South Asian and Central Asian issues.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Rama Rao Malladi

Like most third world leaders, President Xi Jinping is looking for a short cut to boost his TRPs. He can hope to get a image make over not through pitching 'positive stories' but through calibrated effort at improving relations with the neighbors and by giving a better deal to the minority Muslims and Buddhists in his country. From what is in public domain, thanks to a Xinhua dispatch, he is banking on 'publicity' for image nirvana. Publicists whether they are professionals or committed party cadres can do no wonders, as many of his contemporaries have realized the hard way.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 4, 2021 at 11:13:05 AM

