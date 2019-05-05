 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Dr. Eddie Glaude tells Chuck Todd inconvenient truth about Trump, Reagan, & complicit centrists

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 504047
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)


(Image by Egberto Willies)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Much of the demise of the middle-class and the poor did not and is not happening at the hands of Donald Trump but under the policies instituted by Ronald Reagan and complicit centrists.

The above reality pains, many. They see these statements as divisive. However, unless we acknowledge that many for whatever reason bought into Reaganomics, supply-side economics, trickle-down economics, voodoo economics either by fooling themselves that it was what Americans wanted or that it was good for all.

Yes, many in rhetoric criticized Reaganomics, but when we study policies that we now define as centrists, they are nothing more than a rightward move of the center which gives cover to many. "The era of big government," was always a cover of the fallacy of a benign for of Reagan-ism.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Eddie Glaude could have said it no better than he did on Meet The Press today on Chuck Todd's panel.

Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. on Trump, Reagan, Complicit Centrists

The statement by Kristen Soltis Anderson is most prescient. In effect, she is saying that those who are prospering under Donald Trump would much prefer his reelection than anyone purporting to support Progressive policies.

- Advertisement -

The thing is that Anderson's statement does not only apply to Republicans but to some "centrist" Democrats as well. Donny Deutsch made the astounding comment that he would vote for Donald Trump if the Democrats chose a candidate like Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Primaries. Joe Scarborough, a Conservative and former Republican admonished him on air.

These are serious times for the poor and middle-class. We do not have time for incremental change, the ones that never come or that they subsequently overturn. We better get out there and talk to EVERYONE and let them know we support the policies they already want and will give them candidate from the Presidency, to the Congress, to the state houses.

HELP: Please join my YouTube channel so I can get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!


 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Egberto Willies Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 