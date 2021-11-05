 
 
Dorothy Bryant: Prophet?

By
by Kari Ann Owen

https://www.dorothybryant.com: Please see Dorothy Bryant's web site to grasp the depth of her life and her inspiration to many writers of conscience and individual integrity, personally and politically... like Dorothy Bryant.

-

Prescient. Ms. Bryant's novel A Day in San Francisco and her subsequent account of threats and public ostracism, made against her and other writers in Literary Lynchings, are prescient.

Ms. Bryant received particularly hate-filled responses to A Day in San Francisco via personal letters and media, both print and television. These attacks were rooted in political/sexual-authoritarian movements calling themselves gay. They believed Ms. Bryant's equation of voracious and impersonal sex with her son's diagnosis of AIDS (which killed him at age forty-four) were linked.

They were. However, the sexual authoritarians believed nothing was more precious than their sexual "liberty".

We are now in the middle of another world-wide pandemic with a host of similar responses.

Experienced and honest epidemiologists and their citizen supporters continue to state that masking and vaccination and social distancing and sometimes quarantines and lockdowns are the only protection against Covid-19 until the virus and its deadly variant(s) lessen their global march of extermination.

And some epidemiologists are receiving death threats and now have security provided for their families: Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. William Redfield, among several:

  • Buzzfeed's reporter, Nicole Fallert, posted on July 27, 2021, that "A Man Was Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Anthony Fauci and His Family."
  • Kathleen Doheny in WebMD reported on July 29, 2021 the continuation of such attacks on Dr. Fauci.

In the Daily Beast on June 3, 2021, Justin Baragona reported: "Former CDC Director Robert Redfield says he received death threats from other scientists this past spring when he publicly stated that he believes it is likely that Coronavirus accidentally leaked from a Wuhan lab."

In an in-depth Vanity Fair investigation of the tense battle over the origins of COVID-19 currently dividing the U.S. government and scientific community, Redfield lamented the over-the-top "vitriol" he'd received from some of his colleagues:

"I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis. I expected it from politicians. I didn't expect it from science," he said about the reaction to his comments during a CNN special in March. Noting it was his own personal opinion, Redfield told CNN at the time he felt the virus "escaped" a lab but didn't think the "escape" was intentional, adding that others-such as Dr. Anthony Fauci-felt it developed in nature.

"According to Vanity Fair, "death threats flooded his inbox" from "prominent scientists," some of whom Redfield said were once his friends. He added that one of them told him to just "wither and die."

Following revelations last month that three Wuhan lab scientists were hospitalized with coronavirus-like symptoms in October 2019, President Joe Biden called on the intelligence community to "redouble" its investigation into the virus's origins.

I am a professional author with many publications and theatre productions. I am also a professional horseback riding instructor and Creative Movement instructor.
Please read this article in its entirety and go deep into your own humanity. Your path of activism (and there are many kinds) will become clear.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 5, 2021 at 9:02:34 PM

