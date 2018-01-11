Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Donald Trump vs. Kim Jong-un: The Long and Short of It

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un
(Image by wikipedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
For Donald Trump size doesn't just matter: Size is everything in all matters.

So, we know what he really meant with his coded size-tweet to Kim Jong-un.

My thing down there is bigger than yours and unlike yours, mine works fine--you weakling.

Donald: stop teasing us-- Prove it!

In the early days of Hollywood studios, rumors swirled that swashbuckling movie star Errol Flynn was astonishingly well endowed.

One night at a Hollywood party he satisfied the curious and confirmed the whispers. Flynn whipped out his endowment and used it to play "You Are My Sunshine" on a piano keyboard.

Now this suggests a performance by our reality-show president that could finally put the size issue to rest--hopefully without a nuclear war.

On the other hand---Oh my God, what if Donald Trump could only play the tune in the key of C (mostly the white notes),


White and black piano keyboard notes
(Image by wikipedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

and Kim Jong-un could play it in the key of G flat major (which uses mostly the more distant black notes)?

Alarm!!! Head for the bunkers.

 

Bernard Starr, PhD, is a psychologist and Professor Emeritus at CUNY (Brooklyn College). His latest book is "Jesus, Jews, And Anti-Semitism In Art:How Renaissance Art Erased Jesus' Jewish Identity & How Today's Artists Are Restoring (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Bernard Starr

(Member since Dec 7, 2010)


Trump's need to believe he is the biggest and best at everything--and freaks out at suggestions to the contrary-- poses great danger.

