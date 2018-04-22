- Advertisement -

On April 22, 2016 -- exactly two years ago today -- President Obama's Secretary of State John Kerry and leaders from 174 other countries signed the Paris Agreement on climate change. It was an important day for our country and our planet.



And then a year later, Donald Trump sold out to Big Oil and Big Coal by withdrawing from that historic agreement -- embarrassing our country and surrendering our country's climate leadership on the world stage.



It's bad enough that EPA Director Scott Pruitt and the Trump administration deny the existence of climate change. They're also threatening to make things worse, with a reckless plan to expand offshore drilling to 90% of United States coastal waters.



Here in Massachusetts, an unprecedented expansion of offshore drilling would endanger hundreds of thousands of jobs that depend on the health of our oceans. There's shipping in and out of Boston, fishing from Gloucester to New Bedford, and tourism and small businesses on Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.





I'm not holding my breath for Earth Day to inspire Donald Trump and his Big Oil friends to do some good for the planet. It's up to all of us to fight back -- and throw everything we've got into leaving a livable world to our children and grandchildren.



Sign our Earth Day petition, and tell the Trump administration that you oppose their reckless to plan to dramatically expand offshore drilling.





