Life Arts

Donald Trump sings: Don't know much about history

Don't know much about history.
Don't know much about ecology.
Don't know much about a science book.
Don't know much about the job I took.
But I do know that I'm richer than you,
And I know that if you watch Fox News
What a wonderful world this would be.

Don't know much about politics.
Don't know much about economics.
Don't know much about pollution.
Don't know much about the Constitution.
But I do know how to lie and cheat,
And I know that if you read my tweets
What a wonderful world this would be.

Donald Trump doesn't know much about history
Donald Trump doesn't know much about history

 

http://waliberals.org
DFA organizer, Democratic Precinct Committee Officer, writer, and programmer.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Don Smith

A related video:

Submitted on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 4:50:39 PM

Don Smith

Jesus wants his followers to support Medicare for All:

Submitted on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 4:56:47 PM

Don Smith

But Republican Jesus is something else:

Submitted on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 4:57:57 PM

