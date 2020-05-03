Donald Trump's four-step plan to reopen the US economy -- and why it will be lethal

Donald Trump is getting nervous. Internal polls show him losing in November unless the economy comes roaring back.
But much of the economy remains closed because of the pandemic. The number of infections and deaths continue to climb.
No one knows how many Americans are infected because the Trump administration continues to drag its heels on testing. To date only 6.5m tests have been completed in a population of more than 200 million adults.
Florida, one of the first states to reopen, has stopped releasing medical examiners' statistics on the number of Covid-19 victims because the figures are higher than the state's official count.
But it's impossible to fight the virus without adequate data. Dr Anthony Fauci, the administration's leading infectious disease expert, warns that reopening poses "a really significant risk" without more testing.
Weeks ago, Trump called on citizens to "LIBERATE" states like Michigan, whose Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, imposed strict stay-at-home rules.
Michigan has the third-highest number of Covid-19 deaths in America, although it is 10th in population. When on Thursday Whitmer extended the rules to 28 May, gun-toting protesters rushed the state house chanting: "Lock her up!"
"The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire," he tweeted. "These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely!"
Meanwhile, the attorney general, William Barr, has directed the justice department to take legal action against any state or local authorities imposing lockdown measures that "could be violating the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens."
Making this about "freedom" is absurd. Freedom is meaningless for people who have no choice but to accept a job that risks their health.
Step 4 Shield businesses against lawsuits for spreading the infection.
Trump is pushing to give businesses that reopen a "liability shield" against legal action by workers or customers who get infected by the virus.
"We're going to sign an executive order today, I believe, and that'll solve any liability problems," Trump said.
The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, insists that proposed legislation giving state and local governments funding they desperately need must include legal immunity for corporations that cause workers or consumers to become infected.
"We have a red line on liability," McConnell said. "It won't pass the Senate without it."
But how can the economy safely reopen if companies don't have an incentive to keep people safe? Promises to provide protective gear and other safeguards are worthless absent the threat of damages if workers or customers become infected.
The truth The biggest obstacle to reopening the economy is the pandemic itself.
Any rush to reopen without adequate testing and tracing far more than now under way will cause a resurgence of the disease and another and longer economic crisis.
Maybe Trump is betting that any resurgence will occur after the election, when the economy appears to be on the road to recovery.
Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.
