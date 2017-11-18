Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Donald Trump's Strange Bromances with Duterte and Putin

By       Message Jim Hightower     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 11/18/17

Author 8272
Become a Fan
  (36 fans)

From Alternet

- Advertisement -

He's desperate to be liked by dictators.

From youtube.com: Crazy Donald {MID-195145}
Crazy Donald
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Lou Ko)   Permission   Details   DMCA

"We've had a great relationship," said a giddy Donald Trump, following his two-day schmoozefest in Manila with the thuggish president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte.

- Advertisement -

Duterte, a self-styled "toughie" who boasts of personally killing many people and who likes to compare himself to Satan, has been on a murderous rampage since his election last year. In the name of eliminating drugs, he has unleashed a massive military assault across the country, not merely targeting dealers, but also anyone using drugs. His onslaught against his own people is a human rights atrocity, with untold thousands essentially being executed in what are antiseptically termed "extrajudicial killings" -- i.e., illegal, unjustified, murderous.

Yet, the present President of the United States says Duterte is his new buddy, and Trump stressed in their official discussions that the Philippine president can count on him and the U.S. (which includes you and me) to be a friend. And, as a friend, Trump didn't bother his authoritarian buddy with any unpleasant talk about those rampant human rights abuses.

Instead, the Duterte-Trump get-together was one of mutual praise and even affection. Indeed, Donald was delighted when Rodrigo impulsively grabbed the microphone at a gala state dinner and serenaded Trump with a love ballad: "You are the love I've been waiting for," he crooned.

- Advertisement -

In fact, Duterte had earlier demonstrated that love when he named Jose Antonio to be his trade representative to our country. Antonio, a Philippine real estate mogul, happens to be a partner with our president in the luxurious new Trump Tower, now under construction in Manila. Cozy, huh?

This might be good business for Trump, but it's a sorry deal for our national interest.

But as Trump explains, "Strange things happen in life."

Yes -- like him! Take that strange bromance he's got going with another presidential counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The two recently had a private tete-a-tete, after which our president said that Russia's president had vehemently denied the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies that Putin's hackers and tricksters ran a slew of fake news ads and spread propaganda to help defeat Hillary Clinton last year. Trump added that he thinks Putin is "very insulted" to be accused of such a thing, and that the Russian told him straight-out that "he absolutely did not meddle in our election."

Well, gosh, I guess Putin would deny that, wouldn't he? But Trump really, really wants to believe that his bro wouldn't fib to him. "We seem to have a very good feeling for each other," Donald said sweetly. "I believe that when [Putin] tells me that, he means it. I believe that he feels he and Russia did not meddle in the election."

"Feels?" Putin is a former KGB espionage agent, a practiced liar and a conniving authoritarian who rules Russia with an iron fist. He doesn't govern by his feelings, but his "feelers" -- loyal operatives who make sure he knows everything that's going on. And he certainly knows that Russia did indeed mess with America's most sacred democratic principle: free and fair elections. Moreover, he knows that by duping Donald, he's free to keep messing with our internal affairs.

- Advertisement -

Trump has zero knowledge, experience or skills in foreign policy, and he's in way over his head when dealing with someone like Putin. Why wouldn't our president at least challenge this dangerous foreign threat to our people's democracy?

"Well, look," Trump meekly replied when asked this question, "I can't stand there and argue with him."

Really? Well, since you're not up to the job, please get out of the way so we can find a president who will stand there and argue with the Putins and Dutertes of the world.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Jim Hightower is an American populist, spreading his message of democratic hope via national radio commentaries, columns, books, his award-winning monthly newsletter (The Hightower Lowdown) and barnstorming tours all across America.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trans-Pacific Partnership is not about free trade. It's a corporate coup d'etat -- against us!

The Post Office is not broke -- and it hasn't taken any of our tax money since 1971

The plutocrats who bankrolled the GOP primaries -- and what they want in return

Citizens United Against Citizens United: A Grassroots Campaign to Restore Democracy

The Audacity of Greed

The Trans-Pacific Trade Scam

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Art Costa

Become a Fan
Author 48718

(Member since May 19, 2010), 1 fan, 252 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Comparing Duterte and Putin? That's quite a stretch, even myopic, a blending of very different people; as different as Russia is to the Philippines in every sense.


How does one go about talking, with a straight face, about Putin as if our history of massive human rights violations, particularly as regards recent and current wars but also domestically, was somehow a non-issue.


It's hard to call the kettle "black". The US dilemma is that it can no longer rule the roost but must begin to live in a multi-lateral world that includes Russia and China.


Get use to it.



Submitted on Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 at 7:32:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 