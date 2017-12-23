Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Donald Trump's Holiday Gift to America: A Fundamental Crisis

By       Message David Corn       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/23/17

Author 90177
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -
Deck the halls with an assault on the principles, norms, and purpose of democratic governance.

From youtube.com: President Donald Trump In Tree Lighting Ceremony {MID-214339}
President Donald Trump In Tree Lighting Ceremony
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Michael McIntee)   Permission   Details   DMCA

In a commencement speech years ago, author David Foster Wallace told this story: Two young fish are swimming along, and they pass an older fish swimming the other way. The older fish says, "Morning, boys, how's the water?" The two young fish swim on for a while. Then one looks at the other and says, "What the hell is water?" Wallace noted the point of the story was that "the most obvious, ubiquitous, important realities are often the ones that are the hardest to see and talk about." And that may describe American politics at the moment. President Donald Trump has brought about a profound crisis that is undermining the nation's democratic system, and it is so pervasive and encompassing that it is not being fully acknowledged. It is the water.

The crisis is not rooted in Trump's advocacy of conservative policies -- the Muslim ban, tax breaks for the wealthy, hollowing out the State Department, killing climate change action. Nor is it triggered by his rude and classless behavior, as he spends long hours watching cable news, consuming Diet Coke, and rushing to Twitter to attend to petty grievances, instead of working diligently to advance the interests of the citizenry. The country can survive bad policies and an immature and erratic commander in chief (unless, of course, his recklessness leads to nuclear war). What the United States faces this holiday season is an unparalleled, widespread, Trump-inspired assault on the principles, norms, and purpose of democratic governance.

- Advertisement -

Creeping authoritarianism, creeping autocracy, creeping kleptocracy -- call it what you want. But the creep has turned into a sprint. The offenses to good government and fundamental values are happening each day, often several times a day -- and in such a fusillade that there is often not enough time to ponder the horrendous implications of each one. And not enough space to consider the fundamental deterioration under way. Another aquatic metaphor: We are too busy being slammed by what's coming out of the fire hose to see the water damage that is being done.

In recent days -- like any set of recent days -- the outrages have been many. During a phone call with Vladimir Putin, Trump, according to a White House "readout," thanked the Russian leader "for acknowledging America's strong economic performance in his annual press conference." And they discussed working together to "resolve the very dangerous situation in North Korea." Apparently they spoke not a word about Russia's attack on the United States during the 2016 campaign. Which seems to be the pattern. Since Trump took office, there has not been a single sign he has pressed Putin regarding Moscow's operation to subvert American democracy. And as a much-noticed Washington Post piece pointed out, Trump has throughout the last year adamantly refused to accept the intelligence community's assessment that Russia engaged in information warfare to help him win the presidency--and has taken no measures to prevent a rerun. So here we have an American president abdicating -- out of pique -- his most fundamental obligation: to protect the nation from foreign attack. And his party colleagues barely bat an eye at Trump's negligence.

- Advertisement -
Go to Mother Jones to read the rest of this article.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

David Corn is  Mother Jones ' Washington bureau chief. For more of his stories,  click here . He's also  on  Twitter  and  FacebookRSS  |    David is (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Can Obama Disrupt the Shutdown Narrative?

Note to Robert Mueller: Hope Hicks Was Part of the Cover-Up

Cheney on Torture: Lying or Ignorant?

Is Donald Trump Jr. Trying to Con Congress on the Russia Scandal?

Hillary Clinton's Goldman Sachs Problem

George W. Bush's CIA Briefer: Bush and Cheney Falsely Presented WMD Intelligence to Public

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Jonik

Become a Fan
Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 1722 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Ditch "The Donald". Replace with just "Don"... like "Don Trumpolini. Most will get the drift. Nothing against Italians, of course. After all, plenty of Italian descent children, among all others, will be harmed by Trumpolini cuts to CHIP and so forth.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 5:53:10 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 