Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Donald Trump isn't just a liar, he's an especially despicable liar

By       Message Daily Kos       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/1/18

Author 38168
- Advertisement -

See original here

By Kerry Eleveld

From flickr.com: Trust me, I'm a liar. {MID-220512}
Trust me, I'm a liar.
(Image by torbakhopper)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

From flickr.com: Donald Trump - Caricature {MID-220513}
Donald Trump - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Donald Trump lies. Prolifically. That is not news. But a researcher who spent 20 years researching lies, liars, and why people lie, says Trump isn't just any liar -- he's an especially mean one too. Social scientist Bella DePaulo studied Trump's first 298 days in office and the 1,628 lies he told and found that he was lying on average about six times per day (and nine times per day in more recent months), far exceeding the average lie rate of roughly 1.5 per day. And in Trump's case, the only lies we know about are the ones he's told publicly.

But where the Don really set himself apart was in the maliciousness of his lies. Sometimes people lie to protect themselves from embarrassment or even to protect someone else (like telling your mom you don't mind taking her shopping), but Trump is just plain vicious a startling amount of the time.

"The most stunning way Trump's lies differed from our participants', though, was in their cruelty. An astonishing 50 percent of Trump's lies were hurtful or disparaging. For example, he proclaimed that John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey, all career intelligence or law enforcement officials, were 'political hacks.' He said that 'the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close.' Talking about green card applicants, he insisted that other 'countries, they don't put their finest in the lottery system. They put people probably in many cases that they don't want.' And he claimed that'Ralph Northam, who is running for Governor of Virginia, is fighting for the violent MS-13 killer gangs & sanctuary cities.'

"The Trump lies that could not be coded into just one category were typically told both to belittle others and enhance himself. For example: 'Senator Bob Corker 'begged' me to endorse him for reelection in Tennessee. I said 'NO' and he dropped out (said he could not win without my endorsement).'"

The effect of all Trump's lying has naturally resulted in Americans largely just not believing him.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll from late October showed that only 35 percent of voters believed that Trump was honest [...] Results of a Quinnipiac University poll from November were similar: Thirty-seven percent of voters thought Trump was honest...

- Advertisement -

In both polls, more than 50 percent of Americans say Trump isn't honest.

For fewer than 40 percent of American voters to see the president as honest is truly remarkable. Most humans, most of the time, believe other people. That's our default setting.

Except for in the case of the sitting president of the United States, who isn't just a liar, he's an especially repugnant one.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Did Jared just secure his family's real-estate empire by facilitating a palace coup in Saudi Arabia?

Busted: Scott Walker fell for Prankster posing as David Koch

The Bundy Ranch flashpoint, one Nevadan's perspective

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 