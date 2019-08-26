 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/26/19

Donald Trump is Not the Problem. It's the Sycophants. And They Will Pay a Steep Price for Complicity and Silence

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 56926
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bernard Starr
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Donald Trump's Sycophant Infested White House
Donald Trump's Sycophant Infested White House
(Image by Designed by Bernard Starr)   Details   DMCA

The media continues to give virtually 24-hour coverage of Donald Trump, with commentators wringing their hands over his latest cruelty or bizarre behavior. But none of that bewailing is likely to change anything. If 10,000 lies and counting have not had any impact on his popular base or congressional sycophant accomplices, further revelations, even of insanity, are not likely to move the needle either.

Trump is Trump by virtue of his personality--many have said pathologies. But his sycophants are supporting him by choice. That's why the focus should not be on Trump but on his sycophant enablers. If they had been true to their early insights into his dangerous flaws Trump would have been gone long ago. Sycophants beware: You will be held responsible.

How to wake them up?

They must be persuaded to realize that when the Trump regime ends they will be excoriated forever, especially if Trump brings on a colossal disaster, which is always an imminent possibility with his mental state deteriorating as affirmed by former Harvard Medical School psychiatrist Lance Dodes on the Lawrence O'Donnell show on August 21, 2019. But the coming fate of the sycophants must be illustrated in specific graphic depictions not just vague statements such as "history will be harsh on you." This approach might be effective in giving some a wake-up call that could move the needle.

Hitler proclaimed that the Third Reich--Nazi Germany--would last a thousand years. When the United States entered World War II against Germany on December 11, 1941, that prophesy shrank to less than four years; Germany surrendered unconditionally to Allied forces on May 7, 1945.

Hitler's supporters, intoxicated by his power, believed the thousand-year prediction. And that belief freed them from worrying that they might someday be condemned and put on trial for their atrocities.

Donald Trump's regime may last just four years if he is defeated in 2020. But don't tell that to his sycophants in Congress and his administration. They too are so intoxicated with the aphrodisiac of power that they are blind to the consequences of their actions, which are likely to haunt them.

There will be no Nuremberg trials after the end of Trump's term. But there will be the court of worldwide public opinion-and its judgments will be brutal when the floodgates open.

We have seen a glimpse of what might happen, with leaks and revelations from those who have been in the administration and from a British ambassador who was appalled at Trump's incompetence and "uniquely dysfunctional White House." Most people--especially diplomats and world leaders--who hold back their honest assessments of Trump are restrained by decorum while he remains president.

When Trump's reign ends the sycophants will be reviled because it's no secret that they always knew exactly who Trump is. They painted an accurate picture of him before he became the Republican candidate for president, but did an abrupt about-face when he won the Republican nomination and then the presidency.

Many of the leading Republican politicians denounced Trump and sounded an alarm several years before psychiatrists warned the public about him in the bestselling Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President. The Republicans' vitriolic condemnations went far beyond politics-as-usual. For anyone observing Trump on the stump, their words rang true.

SenatorTed Cruz: "[Donald Trump] is a pathological liar... he doesn't know the difference between truth and lies. He lies practically every word that comes out of his mouth. The man is utterly amoral. You know, morality does not exist for him."

Senator Lindsay Graham: "I think he's a kook, I think he's crazy. He would be a terrible commander-in-chief. Donald Trump is not fit to be president."

Senator Rand Paul: "[Donald Trump] is a delusional narcissist and an orange-faced windbag. A speck of dirt is way more qualified to be president. If the dirt doesn't go away, it will keep scratching your cornea until eventually, it blinds you with all its filth."

With these frightening assessments, how could the Republicans hand Trump access to the nuclear codes? How could these prominent political figures and others endorse Trump and later willingly rubberstamp his erratic and destructive policies and actions? In fact, that's precisely what happened. How can we explain this phenomenon?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bernard Starr Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bernard Starr, PhD, is a psychologist and Professor Emeritus at CUNY, Brooklyn College. He is a past president of The Brooklyn Psychological Association and past president of The Association for Spirituality and Psychotherapy. At Brooklyn (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Corporations Plan for Post-Middle-Class America

Mind Control: How Donald Trump Has Transformed Americans into Pavlov's Dogs

How Congress Became a 'Cathouse' of Prostitutes Paying Off Their Pimps

The Pandemic Disease of the 21st Century Is on the Rise

Reza Aslan: Why Aren't You a Jew?

Why Have Art Historians Been Silent About the Falsification of Biblical History in Artworks?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bernard Starr

Become a Fan
Author 56926
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 7, 2010), 11 fans, 153 articles, 1 quicklinks, 299 comments
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Let's ensure that the sycophants don't slip away and that they pay a price for their complicity and silence in allowing Donald Trump to destroy our democracy.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 26, 2019 at 1:32:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 