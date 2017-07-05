See original here

By jamess

The Donald has a "Tell" -- something that should clue in the casual observer, that what he is about to say is probably true (i.e., what he really thinks or believes). Without this "unconscious verbal cue" -- the veracity (or dishonesty) of what the guy says, is a crap-shoot at best.

The give-away was made plain in the Lester Holt interview: Donald Trump prefaced his great "reveal" with these four words, as he commenced with explaining his "inner feelings" to Holt. Those four words were:

"I said to myself ..."

When Trump says those words, pay attention to what follows, because there is no one he wants to impress more -- than himself.

Trump: "[...] But regardless of [the] recommendation, I was going to fire Comey. Knowing there was no good time to do it! And in fact when I decided to just do it I said to myself, I said, "You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should've won." -- vox.com, May 11, 2017

After the four-word set-up, Donald went on to disclose what the real rationale was -- you know just between him and the Press (a "non-enemy" at the time).

-- -- --

Here are some examples of his "Tell" at work ... (Taken from interviews from April 2016 forward.)

The Self-Made

Trump: "My entire life, I've watched politicians bragging about how poor they are, how they came from nothing, how poor their parents and grandparents were. And I said to myself, if they can stay so poor for so many generations, maybe this isn't the kind of person we want to be electing to higher office. How smart can they be? They're morons." -- Eliot Weinberger, Oct 20, 2016

Here's another example:

Trump: [...] Part of that is when they try and demean me unfairly 'cause we had a massive crowd of people. We had a crowd -- I looked over that sea of people and I said to myself, "Wow." And I've seen crowds before. Big, big crowds. That was some crowd. -- abc.news.com, Jan 25, 2017

