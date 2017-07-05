Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Donald Trump has a "Tell"

By       Message Daily Kos     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/5/17

See original here

By jamess

From flickr.com: Donald Trump, the Snake Oil Salesman that Conned America {MID-139326}
Donald Trump, the Snake Oil Salesman that Conned America
(Image by Beverly & Pack)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The Donald has a "Tell" -- something that should clue in the casual observer, that what he is about to say is probably true (i.e., what he really thinks or believes). Without this "unconscious verbal cue" -- the veracity (or dishonesty) of what the guy says, is a crap-shoot at best.

The give-away was made plain in the Lester Holt interview: Donald Trump prefaced his great "reveal" with these four words, as he commenced with explaining his "inner feelings" to Holt. Those four words were:

"I said to myself ..."

When Trump says those words, pay attention to what follows, because there is no one he wants to impress more -- than himself.

Trump: "[...] But regardless of [the] recommendation, I was going to fire Comey. Knowing there was no good time to do it!

And in fact when I decided to just do it I said to myself, I said, "You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should've won." -- vox.com, May 11, 2017

After the four-word set-up, Donald went on to disclose what the real rationale was -- you know just between him and the Press (a "non-enemy" at the time).

-- -- --

Here are some examples of his "Tell" at work ... (Taken from interviews from April 2016 forward.)

The Self-Made
Trump: "My entire life, I've watched politicians bragging about how poor they are, how they came from nothing, how poor their parents and grandparents were. And I said to myself, if they can stay so poor for so many generations, maybe this isn't the kind of person we want to be electing to higher office. How smart can they be? They're morons." -- Eliot Weinberger, Oct 20, 2016

Here's another example:

Trump: [...] Part of that is when they try and demean me unfairly 'cause we had a massive crowd of people. We had a crowd -- I looked over that sea of people and I said to myself, "Wow."

And I've seen crowds before. Big, big crowds. That was some crowd. -- abc.news.com, Jan 25, 2017

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Busted: Scott Walker fell for Prankster posing as David Koch

The Bundy Ranch flashpoint, one Nevadan's perspective

Meet Foster Friess, Billionaire who Bought Iowa for Santorum

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 130 articles, 3042 quicklinks, 12451 comments, 179 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
A great deal of Truth here, but the made-up Russian thing is exactly so, as I know Daily Kos does not admit or even recognize. Proving they are nincompoops in reality.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 5, 2017 at 6:48:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 