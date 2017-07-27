Refresh  

Donald Trump and Mohammed bin Salman; Puppets of Mohammed bin Zayed

Few months ago the email account of the UAE's ambassador to the United States Yousef Al-Otaiba was hacked. The emails contain noteworthy information of the dialogues between this influential ambassador and major American figures in the U.S foreign policy, such as Robert Gates and John Hannah.

HuffingtonPost and The Daily Beast confirmed that Al-Otaiba's email account has been hacked and part of its content was leaked.

Al Otaiba is a recognizable figure in D.C.'s diplomatic circles, who has been called "the most charming man in Washington," so the full tranche of emails in the hackers' possession is sure to include friendly exchanges between the ambassador and a raft of movers and shakers inside the Beltway.

The excerpts provided to The Daily Beast include several emails between Al Otaiba and former Obama Defense Secretary Robert Gates, an influential Washington consulting firm that counts companies like ExxonMobil as clients.

The leaked emails are 55 pages and The Daily Beast describes the documents as photographed versions of printed copies of Al Otaiba's emails dating from 2014 to 2016. The sample files contain a mundane to-and-fro between former Defense Secretary Robert Gates and the ambassador from 2015, when Gates had settled into his current job as a lobbyist.

Among the emails , there are confidential information which shows Gates has had close connections with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed:

The night before former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates was scheduled to speak at a high-profile Washington conference on Qatar; for instance, Otaiba wrote him an artfully worded note. "The subject of the conference has been a neglected issue in U.S. foreign policy despite all the trouble it's causing," the diplomat wrote. "Coming from you, folks will listen carefully."

Gates emailed back that he thought he had "the chance to put some folks on notice."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

View Ratings | Rate It

Tariq al-Shammari is an online activist and freelance writer who these days covers the events happening in Saudi Arabia. Tariq is a postgraduate student in politics and his focus of study is on Middle East and how Western countries are involved in (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

