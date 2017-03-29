Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Donald Trump, an American Opioid

Marcello Rollando
3/29/17

Trump is as Overdose for America
(Image by Akemi Ohira)
In the 21st-century beginning man said, law and order prisons have little law and order; health insurers desert ACA and it's Obamacare's fault; millions elect to bypass the ballot in favor of passing remote, drinks and meds, in a party as barbaric as Fortress America, mushroomed -- but hooked, we can't get enough of the addiction du Jour: Donald Trump.

And man said, the info noise became too much of too little, high on the useless and out-foxed on overdosing, he declared, this land is my land to border up.

Following the echo of his own voice, the man pumped smog, pushing haze, seeking a Shining Light upon a Hill -- straining to save his family's past, since God and country failed to exhale the final puff of the rockets' red glare -- now but ambers pulsating from middle America.

And the man said, if you could see America the Beautiful through my eyes -- the paleface country of thee I sing -- excluding pretend citizens fleeing menial tasks during the Great Republican banker-induced Recession, when healthy pharmaceuticals most needed your insurance desperation and deplorable wages acceptance -- you'd see, it's the white man's Land of the Free.

Placing his faith in a Home of the Brave that guaranteed, against all odds, liberty and freedom for working white middle-class families, cherishing an inbred pride in the exceptional prowess and international reputation of kind superiority over our little brown brothers, even when suffering the nightmarish pretense that black lives matter as much as women kept in their place -- the man said, it's Alt-Right and good.

Limping through the maze of what is now, the man denies all capsulized dreams drifting diversity, divisively dividing divinity: Climate change is a Chinese trick, meant to devalue traditional blue-collar employment. Liberals tried to redefine America by electing a president, who looked like no other -- the man's sustainability: outsiders chanting, jobs, jobs, jobs making America great again.

Narrowly limping on, until the reality of a reality show host firing off executive orders between Mar-a-Lago visits clashed with the man's desires to defeat a secret Obama government in exile, while clinging to his Obamacare.

Trump Tower now in sight, so intoxicating, the man hurls in the rising tide, slurring his pledge, party before country. Now the root of all evil has been successfully injected into the national vein of wisdom to, follow the money.

The man, breathing heavily now through darkening city streets, dragging his feet to the sunny side to avoid intersections engaged in the art of the drug deal, fears the bankruptcy of any chance to surmount the bull of Wall Street -- where soccer moms and hockey women are beckoned to be abused, underpaid and serve as generational examples: the female of the species couldn't be allowed to diminish man's place in the sun -- for though a girl, bronze ensconced, may reach for the highlife, she's devalued by Groper-in-Chief worshippers.

The man, with raised right hand, swears in proclamation: Mike Pence, Bannon, Priebus, Flynn, Devin Nunes, Mick Mulvaney, Paul Ryan, Manafort, Gowdy, Carter Page, Idaho's Larry Craig, and Florida's Mark Foley -- are America!

Earth's comeback, a frigid winter blast in his face, warning through clinched ice teeth: Liberals have left behind no one, save those who chose to embrace the shadow of towering falsehoods.

Stunned by the Siberian twist, the man blinks in disbelief, wondering for a moment, if rust, coal and oil jobs have reached the point of no return.

Nonetheless, brandishing his cane, the man waves off the inclement claim, assuring himself Alex Jones can resurrect him with ping pong and a Rush refill. Limping bent over under reigning pellets of burning hail, the man returns to The Hill.

When we allow demoralizing fear of truth to downgrade our nation, we are dealers dealing grief to those individuals self-deposed from the ranks of majority to the educationally and politically depressed -- aided and abetted by the very same aging conservative male Republicans for whom they voted -- thus are the poor and working middle class extinguished to extinction.

 

http://www.ThereasonableVoice.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Marcello Rollando

  New Content

We are dealers dealing grief to those individuals self-deposed from the ranks of majority to the educationally and politically depressed.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 1:05:37 AM

Janet Supriano

  New Content

You are a word wizard summoning images with analysis.

What your article says to me is: This insanity, more convoluted than any other past insanity, is making me insane.

We are indeed living in circumstances beyond my comprehension. It is a time of constant ache.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 4:58:40 AM

Marcello Rollando

Reply to Janet Supriano:
Yes Janet but the Gristmill of We the People is slowing grinding our way forward to justice.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 2:03:50 PM

Peter Sepall

  New Content

More like a bad acid trip methinks.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 6:44:09 PM

