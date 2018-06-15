Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Donald Trump, Russian Agent

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Burnett       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/15/18

Author 93
Become a Fan
  (23 fans)

From flickr.com: Vladimir Putin carrying his buddy Donald Trump {MID-297740}
Vladimir Putin carrying his buddy Donald Trump
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

511 days into the Trump presidency it's clear that Donald is the most destructive US President in recent history. He's divided the nation, alienated our historic allies, and made worse the planet's most pressing problems. Although there are several possible explanations for Trump's disastrous behavior, it's likely that he is acting on behalf of Russia.

It's difficult to remember a time when the United States was more polarized. (Certainly not since the sixties.) Trump makes no attempt to be conciliatory; he plays to his base all the time. On issue after issue he demonizes Democrats and all those who oppose him. Trump has legitimized hate and exacerbated racial and ethnic antagonism. He's an unapologetic misogynist. To paraphrase George W. Bush, Trump is "a divider not a uniter."

The overall state of the nation has deteriorated under Trump. (The latest Pew Research Poll indicates that 62 percent of respondents are dissatisfied "with the way things are going.") A recent report ( click here) found that: "the United States is leading the developed world in income and wealth inequality;" and placed the blame at the feet of the Trump Administration. (For example, Blue-collar wages are down (click here ).) Trump has jeopardized American democracy.

Why Trump is doing such a terrible job? One answer is that he isn't up to the task; he lacks the intellectual and emotional strength to be President. And it doesn't help the situation that many of Washington's "best and brightest" don't want to work for Trump; as a result he has a thin and second-rate staff.

- Advertisement -

Another explanation is that Trump is obsessed with eradicating the legacy of Barack Obama -- Donald wants to be the anti-Obama. Therefore his legislative agenda is to reverse Obama initiatives. Obama was for affordable healthcare; Trump pushed to overturn "Obamacare." Obama signed the "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals" policy; Trump reversed it. Obama signed the Iran Nuclear Accord -- the "Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action;" Trump unilaterally withdrew. Obama signed the Paris Climate Agreement; Trump plans to withdraw. In other words, if Obama was for it, Trump is reflexively against it. Trump has a negative agenda.

By nature, Obama was a collaborator; a believer in "win-win" negotiation. By nature, Trump is individualistic competitor; a believer in "I win, you lose."

A third, more sinister explanation is that Trump is a puppet. The question is who is pulling the strings? One theory is that Trump is controlled by a small group of Republican oligarchs including Sheldon Adelson, Robert Mercer, and Charles and David Koch. This might explain some Trump actions, such as moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem -- a key Adelson issue. However it does not explain many Trump actions such as the crackdown on immigrants, particularly the Trump's reversal of the "Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals," which the Koch's oppose.

- Advertisement -

Another theory is that Trump is beholden to Vladimir Putin and Russian Oligarchs. Under this line of reasoning, Putin and his inner circle are calling the shots; Trump goes along with them because he has no choice.

There are many Trump actions that support the notion that Putin is telling him what to do. The most obvious is Trump's attitude towards Russia. For example, even though there's indisputable evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, Trump refuses to acknowledge this ( https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/13/politics/trump-unconvinced-russia-meddled-election/index.html). Even though it appears to many observers that Russia is at war with the US -- cyberwar -- Trump continues to cozy up to Putin. (Recently Putin told an Austrian news outlet that he talks to Trump "regularly." (click here )) Trump recently declared that Russia should be brought back into to the G-7 discussions. (They were expelled after the invasion of Crimea.) He plans to invite Putin to the White House.

Given that Putin is controlling Trump, what is Putin's strategy? There appear to be three aspects. The first is to use Trump to weaken western alliances: the United Nations, NATO, the G-7, etcetera. There's no doubt that Trump has done this; the most recent example being the June G-7 meeting where Trump left early and refused to sign the group communique.

US global military alliances have also been weakened. For example, Trump just called off the annual United States-South Korea military exercises -- something that was requested by North Korea and Russia.

Trump has weakened US alliances in general. By withdrawing from the Paris Climate accord, Trump signaled that the United States will no longer work with the rest of the world on climate change issues. By withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Accord, Trump indicated that he reserved the right to act unilaterally throughout the world. Now, Trump has shaken up trade relations with America's largest trading partners (the European Union, China, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea...). Trump has drastically curtailed the US role in all global endeavors such cybersecurity, health, immigration, tourism, etcetera.

Putin also wants to weaken the relationship between the United States and the European Union. From the onset, Trump has disparaged the EU by actions such as supporting Brexit and demonizing Germany. As a result our EU partners no longer trust the US.

- Advertisement -

Finally, Putin wants to weaken US democracy, weaken our resolve. There's no doubt that Trump has divided the country and as a consequence turned us inward, diminished our role as a global power.

Putin is winning.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Bob Burnett is a Berkeley writer. In a previous life he was one of the executive founders of Cisco Systems.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ten Telltale Signs of Republican Disease

Big Liars and The Voters Who Love Them

Obama vs. Romney: The Bottom Line

The GOP Chooses Fascism

2011 Budget Battle: Obama Wins While Democrats Lose

Obama vs. Romney: The Popularity Contest

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 