 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Donald Trump: A Dark Triad?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jill Cody       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 507230
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Trump
Trump
(Image by IoSonoUnaFotoCamera)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
Trump, declaring a national emergency, is a Drak Triad destroying America

When I first heard the term, "The Dark Triad," my mind conjured up a B movie scene where a malevolent group gathered at midnight to sacrifice a virgin under a full moon chanting something ominous. Little did I know, after I researched the phrase, that the "group" in my mind would be gathered in one person and the B movie chant was, "build-the-wall, Build-the Wall, BUILD-THE WALL!"

Since "The Donald" foisted upon us his ratings-grabbing, campaign-announcing escalator scene (where he paid people to be in the audience!), anger and rage have skyrocketed in America. Crimes of hate were going down until he took that escalator ride. His "Campaign Announcement" speech was dark and violent, calling Mexicans murders and rapists, and his "Inaugural" speech was so dark that it is known as the "American Carnage" speech.

Interestingly, the carnage of which he spoke was prophetic. He insinuated that the carnage was already happening and that he would end it. When in fact, the carnage was only beginning.

- Advertisement -

In my view, Donald Trump is a triple threat of darkness known to psychologists as "The Dark Triad" personality.

Psychologists who are experienced with The Dark Triad personality, are quick to say that there are many subtleties and degrees in the many traits presented, but there is nothing subtle in Donald Trump. We see his Dark Triad personality visibly every day, like a B Movie aberration, with his cruel, vindictive hostage-taking government shutdown and the repulsive atrocities happening at our Southern border such as using immigrant children as "bait" to catch sponsors.

What is The Dark Triad? It is the combination of three distinct and malformed personalities types: narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism. Just one of these personality types can damage just about anything with which they come in contact " relationships, families, workplaces, organizations. Where ever they go so goes destruction and disruption. It is imperative for us and our country to learn about these personality types and the devastating, rare combination of all three so that we develop a filter through which to read a tweet and hear a speech.

- Advertisement -

One resource I read said that if you are concerned about a colleague who may exemplify these personalities, you should discuss your concerns with your Human Resources department. What can be done if your fear is that The Dark Triad personality you're concerned about is the President of the United States?

Americans now have had plenty of time to observe their President's behaviors. Actions speak louder than words, but in "The Donald's" case, words speak loudly too. To quote Maya Angelou, "When someone tells you who they are " believe them."

Our President's actions are so unbelievable that they are difficult to believe. To believe that he actually means what he says and that he is really doing what he does is nearly incomprehensible. Yet, "believe" we must. We must believe and understand the actions of a Dark Triad person or else how might we correct the damage, to heal the deep wounds perpetrated on our country and society?

When George W. Bush was president, I facilitated an international meeting on Information Literacy in Egypt. A colleague and I took a long taxi cab ride to an airport, and we had a chance to get to know our cab diver a little. After a while, he gently started to talk about President Bush. He was vague, not knowing how we would respond. We quickly understood, and my colleague blurted out, "We didn't vote for him!" Our taxi driver then felt more comfortable to make a few observations about our president, and I will never forget one comment, "Bush. Not a normal man."

I often think of that astute Egyptian taxi driver and wonder what he thinks of our America president now?

What are "The Dark Triad" character traits?

- Advertisement -

Below are brief summarizations of the three, distinct personality traits of narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism. All three are rarely present in one person . Included are, in my view, a few examples of Donald Trump's Dark Triad behavior characteristics (I'm sure you will think of more, and many are so obvious no example is necessary) to support my thesis that our president, our Commander-in-Chief is dark-times-three and the exponential results are as frightening to me as early Germany was to the 20th Century:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

As the author of the book America Abandoned ~ The Secret Velvel Coup That Cost Us Our Democracy, Jill is a natural-born teacher and champion for advocacy, Jill's 31-year career in public service, was infused with a life-long passion for (more...)
 

Jill Cody Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Then They Came for the Professors

A Cabinet of Outrage -- Each One a Member of the Disgustingly Rich

Universal What?

Losers and Killers Inauguration Day January 20, 2017

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jill Cody

Become a Fan
Author 507230
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 9, 2016), 1 fan, 5 articles, 11 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Declaring a national emergency and tieing it to one Obama signed to stop cartels is a Dark Triad in action. There is no relation between them. But, it gives his followers all they need to believe the lie. They won't even hear that in the next breath he said he "didn't have to do it." They won't realize that he is breaking a campaign promise, not keeping one, because he said Mexico would pay for it, but that they will instead.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 15, 2019 at 6:21:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 