It's a race to the finish -- which will topple Trump first, Mueller or The Women?

In light of the "#Me Too" movement, I'm cheering for the ladies.

Not since the era of Donna Rice, Fawn Hall, and Jessica Hawn has there been such a career-ending powerful trio of beauties as Karen McDougal, Stormy Daniels, and Summer Zervos. But this time, there's no Gary, Ollie, and Jim. Just Donnie. It's alllllll Donnie.

One of my favorite passages from Fire and Fury was a Bannon quote about Trump's lawyer Marc Kasowitz and how he "took care" of at least 100 women during the campaign. And I don't think he was talking about making them chicken soup.



And we now know Trump's oily Consigliere Michael Cohen spends his days bullying and threatening Trumps victims/lovers, including threats of violence. Sometimes against a Trump girlfriend, sometimes against one of their lawyers. CNN has more:

"The attorney for Stormy Daniels accused President Donald Trump's legal team Thursday of 'engaging in thuggish behavior.'

"Attorneys defending Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, filed a lawsuit last week alleging Daniels violated a nondisclosure agreement 'as many as 20 times,' and could owe in excess of $20 million as a result. "'Now we have a sitting US president, Chris, who is threatening to sue a private citizen for over $20 million for talking about their relationship,' Michael Avenatti told CNN's Chris Cuomo on New Day. 'It's remarkable. I don't think it's ever occurred in the history of the United States.' "Avenatti went on to criticize Trump's legal team, led by Cohen, for 'engaging in thuggish behavior, threats, intimidation, and hiding the money trail.'"

