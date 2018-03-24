Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Donald T. and the Women

By       Message Kathy Malloy       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/24/18

Author 16810
Become a Fan
  (54 fans)

From Mike Malloy Website


(Image by GPP Review)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

It's a race to the finish -- which will topple Trump first, Mueller or The Women?

In light of the "#Me Too" movement, I'm cheering for the ladies.

Not since the era of Donna Rice, Fawn Hall, and Jessica Hawn has there been such a career-ending powerful trio of beauties as Karen McDougal, Stormy Daniels, and Summer Zervos. But this time, there's no Gary, Ollie, and Jim. Just Donnie. It's alllllll Donnie.

- Advertisement -

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Karen McDougal 2011.
From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Karen McDougal 2011.
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

From commons.wikimedia.org: Stormy Daniels {MID-269926}
Stormy Daniels
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

From youtube.com: Summer Zervos {MID-269927}
Summer Zervos
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Wall Street Journal)   Permission   Details   DMCA

One of my favorite passages from Fire and Fury was a Bannon quote about Trump's lawyer Marc Kasowitz and how he "took care" of at least 100 women during the campaign. And I don't think he was talking about making them chicken soup.


(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

And we now know Trump's oily Consigliere Michael Cohen spends his days bullying and threatening Trumps victims/lovers, including threats of violence. Sometimes against a Trump girlfriend, sometimes against one of their lawyers. CNN has more:

"The attorney for Stormy Daniels accused President Donald Trump's legal team Thursday of 'engaging in thuggish behavior.'

"Attorneys defending Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, filed a lawsuit last week alleging Daniels violated a nondisclosure agreement 'as many as 20 times,' and could owe in excess of $20 million as a result.

"'Now we have a sitting US president, Chris, who is threatening to sue a private citizen for over $20 million for talking about their relationship,' Michael Avenatti told CNN's Chris Cuomo on New Day. 'It's remarkable. I don't think it's ever occurred in the history of the United States.'

"Avenatti went on to criticize Trump's legal team, led by Cohen, for 'engaging in thuggish behavior, threats, intimidation, and hiding the money trail.'"

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saving Earth

March of the Mysogynists

Crooked Hillary

The Grinch Who Stole Health Reform

Insult to Injury

The Lunatics have Taken Over the Asylum

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 