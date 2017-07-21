Refresh  

Donald Quack and The "Fake News

(about the Fake economy and the Fake government)

From commons.wikimedia.org: The Spirit of 43-Donald Duck, cropped version {MID-143551}
The Spirit of 43-Donald Duck, cropped version
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

According to Mr. Trump*, anything in the media which is contradictory or uncomplimentary to him or his administration is "fake news". "Good news" is the news he "tweets" or "quacks". Most news is speculation. In the public forum, real news based on known truths about events seems to be at a scarcity, overwhelmed by the flood of misinformation, lies, and half-truths. We live in the era of "Goebbelization" - an era of fake reality.

The economy is the pillar of society that supports virtually all activities. According to our democratic principles, it should provide for the survival and well-being of its people to the extent of its resources in terms of health, economic security, and at least a modicum of happiness from sharing in the benefits of society. What we now have is an economy that serves a minority of the people well, at the sacrifice of the well-being and contentment of the majority and the future security of everyone - especially with respect to protecting the environment. An economy that is measured solely in terms of profits, having little regard for human values of the source of profits and without a moral imperative for social progress, is a "fake" economy.

Our government, for many decades, has become subservient to our economy and those who control it, whereas it should be the other way around. The present administration has dropped all disguises as to this relationship. It has confused governing with owning. As we have to some degree separated religion and state, we must at least govern the economy as a separate entity with separate personnel. Until then, we have only a "fake" government. Things are not so ducky now.

*Otherwise known as Dr. Shekel and Mr. Hide.

 

WWII vet retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member



The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

