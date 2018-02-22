Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Donald And Bibi: The Blues Brothers

By Alon Ben-Meir

Alon Ben-Meir

From commons.wikimedia.org: President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 23, 2017. {MID-253896}
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after Trump's address at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem May 23, 2017.
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The following is a satirical would-be conversation between Prime Minister Netanyahu (Bibi) and President Trump (Donald) during Netanyahu's upcoming visit to the White House on March 5th.

[White House, exterior. BIBI exits his motorcade, waving to the few dignitaries that were invited for the occasion.]

BIBI: (to himself) Will this be my last visit to the White House? (a pause) Oh well, I have weathered many storms before, I will still outfox everybody else, God willing.

[DONALD comes to the entrance to greet BIBI]

DONALD: Hello my friend, how are you?

BIBI: I feel great! (embraces DONALD)

DONALD: And how've you been, my friend?

BIBI: Well, considering everything that's going on, I am sure you know how I feel.

DONALD: We have plenty to talk about.

[As they approach the Oval Office, DONALD dismisses his aides, along with VP Pence. DONALD and BIBI enter the office and close the door.]

DONALD: So tell me, what's really going on with you. We are buddies, after all.

BIBI: What can I tell you, things will be better if only some of these schmucks leave me alone.

DONALD: I know exactly what you mean, Bibi. I have been saying that all along about many of these morons who are out to get me.

BIBI: I don't understand why. I have served my country all my life, and look how they are treating me!

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He teaches courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies. His dedication to writing about, analyzing, and (more...)
 

Mohammad Ala

Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007)


Some members of this site do not get or understand some facts regardless of how many times they are mentioned.

(1) the correct name where Israel, Palestine, and other countries near to them is West Asia.

(2) Iran was a member of NPT and IAEA before its revolution and stayed as a member after. As a member, P5 + 1 forced Iran to accept fewer rights in comparison to other members.

(3) the rule of force has replaced the rule of law.

(4) check out facts how many bombs are dropped on other people and countries because you accuse Syria or other countries in the region as aggressors.

(5) Innocent children must not be prisoned or bombed, especially with white phosphorous bombs.

(6) which country has dropped more white phosphorous bombs on civilian populations?

(7) which people or country has destroyed native people's home so that they would occupy them?

(8) which country or countries create false flags to take more land?

(9) which country or countries do not allow NPT and IAEA inspectors to inspect their nuclear cites?

(10) your information are all wrong in this article.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 23, 2018 at 5:20:02 AM

Author 0
