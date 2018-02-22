From Alon Ben-Meir Website



The following is a satirical would-be conversation between Prime Minister Netanyahu (Bibi) and President Trump (Donald) during Netanyahu's upcoming visit to the White House on March 5th.

[White House, exterior. BIBI exits his motorcade, waving to the few dignitaries that were invited for the occasion.]

BIBI: (to himself) Will this be my last visit to the White House? (a pause) Oh well, I have weathered many storms before, I will still outfox everybody else, God willing.

[DONALD comes to the entrance to greet BIBI]

DONALD: Hello my friend, how are you?

BIBI: I feel great! (embraces DONALD)

DONALD: And how've you been, my friend?

BIBI: Well, considering everything that's going on, I am sure you know how I feel.

DONALD: We have plenty to talk about.

[As they approach the Oval Office, DONALD dismisses his aides, along with VP Pence. DONALD and BIBI enter the office and close the door.]

DONALD: So tell me, what's really going on with you. We are buddies, after all.

BIBI: What can I tell you, things will be better if only some of these schmucks leave me alone.

DONALD: I know exactly what you mean, Bibi. I have been saying that all along about many of these morons who are out to get me.

BIBI: I don't understand why. I have served my country all my life, and look how they are treating me!

