 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Don't read this book - A critical reaction to "War: How Conflict Shaped Us"

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 5671
Message Jim Miles
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)

War: How Conflict Shaped Us. Margaret MacMillan. Random House, New York. 2020.


I almost did not finish reading "War: How Conflict Shaped Us". It is not worth reading, but I worked through it anyway. Which is unfortunate as Margaret MacMillan can be an excellent writer of history. The two volumes of hers that I have read - "Paris 1919" and "The War That Ended Peace" - are well-written histories, readily accessible and valuable for all levels of readers. Unfortunately she errs right from the title on through to the lack of actually saying what shape we are in today as a result of all our wars.


Cultivation and language


The title suggests that war has shaped us, almost as if it is a natural force in a similar manner that economists argue the 'free markets' are a natural force. Both are human constructs, and when reading through the book it becomes apparent that the title should have read "War - How We Cultivate It." Certainly it shapes us, but the preponderance of language used in its descriptions throughout the book indicate it is a culture: "improvement by training; intellectual development", although I dare say to call war intellectual is a bit of a stretch, more a culture of rationalization. When something is cultivated it is "preparation to grow", which in our culture is the preparation and growth of war, militarism, and its associated institutions and behaviours.


MacMillan's choice of language fully indicates how humanity cultivates war. While discussing how war is supposedly shaping us, she uses the language of social cultivation, some words more severe than others. On the soft side, support for war is managed, legitimated, motivated, sanctified; on the harder side war is instilled, inculcated (from its roots to be trod on by the heel), manipulated.


She discusses "public opinion" as if the public has an actual say in determining the advent of war, but public opinion is mostly determined by the media of the day - just read some histories of Randolph Hearst and Edward Bernays among others. She also uses the term "public culture," and in the same manner, public culture is formed mainly by the media: manipulated, managed, legitimated and even sanctified by corporate control.


The descriptor "unscrupulous" is used to describe demagogues and some of the military, but the word scrupulous indicates a person is "conscientious even in small matters, not neglectful of details, thoroughness, unfailing". To be sure, demagogues and military personnel can be very scrupulous. Just because they are being destructive does not mean they do not have the "scruples" of the militarized mindset inculcated or sanctified internally.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jim Miles Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Jim Miles is a Canadian educator and analyst who examines the world through a syncretic lens. His analysis of international and domestic geopolitical ideas and actions incorporates a lifetime of interest in current events, a desire to (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Book Review - The Limits of Power

Canada preps for war with Iran

Beyond Fundamentalism - Book Review

Book Review - Bad Samaritans - Ha-Joon chang

Dismantle the empire - or face insolvency

Apologies from Canada - Congratulations Palestine

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jim Miles

Become a Fan
Author 5671
(Member since Apr 18, 2007), 14 fans, 151 articles, 17 quicklinks, 686 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Not a fun read but it did provide ideas within a critical reaction to argue that we cultivate war much much more than it shapes us.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 26, 2021 at 10:29:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 