OpEdNews Op Eds

Don't mess with Palestinians

From Civil Arab


(Image by Photo courtesy of Wear the Peace.)   Details   DMCA
You have to feel bad for the Israelis. They've tried everything to get rid of us. But we just won't die.

Over 70 years ago, Israeli militias entered our villages and towns. They came heavily armed, and heavily determined, to displace and dispossess us. They massacred entire populations. They demolished over 400 villages. They stole property. They were ruthless. And, from their point of view, they did a pretty good job. They turned about 800,000 Palestinians into refugees.

We Palestinians call that "al-Nakba." Or "The Catastrophe." We commemorate it every May 15.

In 1967, Israel commenced its military occupation of the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem. As a result of that war, another 300,000 Palestinians fled their ancestral homeland. A number of additional villages were destroyed. A couple refugee camps, which had housed some of those Palestinians refugees from 1948, were also depopulated. That means some Palestinians were made refugees by Israel twice in 20 years. That's gotta be some kind of record.

We Palestinians call that "al-Naksa." Or "The Setback." We commemorate it every June 5.

In 1976, after Israel announced it was expropriating hundreds of acres of private Palestinian land for state purposes, Palestinians called for a general strike and protests. In the ensuing demonstrations, six unarmed Palestinians were murdered by the Israeli military, with a hundred more wounded.

We Palestinians call that "Youm El-Ard." Or "Land Day." We commemorate it every March 30.

So, a quick review.

May 15: They stole our land.
June 5: They stole our land.
March 30: They stole our land.

As you can see, there's a theme.

In 2018, between March 30 (Land Day) and May 15 (al-Nakba), Palestinians in Gaza protested daily at the Israeli border. About 80% of Gaza's nearly two million residents are refugees from villages that are literally walking distance from their new homes. Israel murdered 183 Palestinians during that time. They massacred 60 alone on May 15, as Israelis and Americans were celebrating the new American Embassy in Jerusalem.

We haven't come up with a name for that day yet.

They've tried all these things to get rid of us. It just hasn't worked out. We just won't die.

But they've tried more. Settlements. Arson. Extrajudicial assassinations. Killing children. Killing pregnant mothers. Illegal evictions. The list goes on.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
I glanced at your write up because Iran has been the only country that has cried for Palestine and supported it when Arafat came to Iran after its Islamic revolution. He received 40,000,000 dollars only to side with criminal Saddam Hussein when he attacked Iran by the order of Western countries. This is ONE reason Palestinians have lost their lands.

Iran has supported Palestine at the UN and other international organizations, Palestine has not reciprocated, this is another reason Palestinians are losing their lands.

Third or forth wife of Arafat lives in France with their daughter. Why France? I read some where the cost per month is $200K which should be used in Palestine. This is another reason why Palestine keep losing its land.

There are rich Palestinians all over the world, they need to put their money where their mouth is. However, they do not as much as their enemy that steals their land does.

The UN has turned a blind eye not just to Palestine but also to other countries such as Syria and Yemen. In these countries many buildings have been destroyed for no good reason(s).

The rule of force has replaced rule of law, this is another reason why Palestinians keep losing their lands.

The whole world should cry for oppressed people be in Afghanistan, Syria, or Palestine.

