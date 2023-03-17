Don't call me, Rupert; I'll call you



By Bob Gaydos

I used to work for Rupert Murdoch. Briefly. Not by choice and not directly. It was an accident of capitalism, but not the serendipitous kind I prefer.

Fortunately for me, it was uneventful. He left me alone, and I left him alone. That is to say, he didn't tell me what to write in editorials for The Times Herald-Record in Middletown, N.Y., and I didn't tell him how to run his international News Corp. media empire that at the time included The Sun and The Times in the United Kingdom, the Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, and The Australian in Australia, and, in the United States, Fox News, 20th Century Fox, the New York Post and the Dow Jones Co., which included Barron's, the Wall Street Journal and Ottaway Newspapers, a group of small to medium-sized community newspapers. That's where Murdoch and I crossed paths, so to speak.

Or rather, as I said, not to speak. The Record was a good-sized community paper (100,000 circulation on Sundays at the time), but small potatoes in Murdoch's frame of reference for influencing the way people think and vote. Although Murdoch was well-known for his conservative views, I could write all the liberal-leaning editorials I liked, following in the tradition of David Bernstein, a partner in creating The Record, and Al Romm, a longtime editorial page editor who preceded me.

In fact, that's the way things were when James Ottaway Sr. swapped the Endicott Bulletin with Bernstein for The Record and when Ottaway, having created a profitable chain of community papers around the country, eventually sold them to Dow Jones Co. and retired to enjoy his Arabian horses in Campbell Hall, not far from Middletown. Murdoch eventually bought Dow Jones.

In my experience, owners, whether down the road, or somewhere in downtown Manhattan, didn't usually mess with editorials unless, like Bernstein, they wrote them themselves.

I'm taking this trip down memory lane because the Murdoch assault on democracy, decency and the journalistic dedication to truth once taken for granted in this country has finally cut me to the raw.

How dare he? How dare he set up a news franchise to (1) deliberately falsify the news to advance his political views and financial interests then (2) throw his employees under the bus by acknowledging the Fox News fiction when someone with money and the facts on their side decided to sue him for damages to their reputation and (3) act as if he had nothing to do with it?

The lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems accuses Fox News of letting its "news" anchors regularly repeat as fact the Donald Trump lie that the 2020 election had been stolen from him, with Dominion's participation, even though, as internal Fox emails showed, everyone there knew Trump had lost legitimately. That there was no fraud.

In a deposition in the Dominion case, Murdoch said that any Fox executives who knew that anchors who reported that election fraud had cost Trump the election, while knowing otherwise, "be reprimanded, maybe got rid of."

This, even though Fox had gone from initially reporting the truth of the election, that Joe Biden had won, to pushing Trump's election fraud lies, both at Murdoch's direction. And all because many Fox viewers weren't buying the truth and were defecting to other conservative media to hear pro-Trump propaganda.

Money.

In sum, Rupert Murdoch displays a cynical disregard for the truth or the gullibility of his audience except when it suits his purpose. For example, having known Trump for years and wearied of his many faults, Murdoch reportedly took an active hand in crafting an editorial in one of his other mouthpieces, the New York Post, basically urging Trump to fade off into the sunset after losing legitimately in 2020. Murdoch felt Trump would actually read and heed the Post editorial, rather than one in the more buttoned-down Wall Street Journal.

Didn't happen, thanks in great extent to the cult aura that Murdoch's empire had helped form around Trump.

No individual, in my opinion, has been more responsible for the spread of disinformation and the spreading loss of trust in mainstream media--print and television--in America than Rupert Murdoch. Now, at 92, he's trying to act like an innocent. It won't wash.

