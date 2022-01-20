 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

Don't You Just Love a Good Sanction?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 70183
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

Monument to the Unknown Bureaucrat
Monument to the Unknown Bureaucrat
(Image by BryanAlexander)   Details   DMCA

Sanctions are war wearing a bureaucrat's clothes,
And ought to pass under Congressional nose,
But the prez is free to impose right and left,
And of sweet Nikes leave creep-os bereft.
He has a huge staff that keeps track of them all,
Lest prissy Putin get his baldness cure-all.
.
Our sanction guys sit and mull over new sanc's,
Pore over suggestions from rightist think tanks,
For choosing good sanc's is in itself an art,
Performed with cool head and a naughty boy's heart:
"Let's see: we've done spare parts, tomatoes and oil.
What crucials remain that we can still spoil?"
.
So for vain Venezuelans no mustache combs,
North Kor's must get by without Levittown homes,
For Russians their Whoppers without special sauce,
Which from fine dining kills off all the gloss.
Iranians and Syrians go looking for bricks:
They might need to throw some at Israeli hicks.
.
Yeah, things can turn grave when you're living with sanc's,
No wheels for your ride and no cash in the banks,
You can't get a job 'cause there's no wood to cut
Inflation is rife, the econ's in a rut.
You'd like to get out to the country for air,
But when you get back: "Hey! My sink isn't there."
.
The Yanks always hope that the locals will rise,
And kick out their rulers who antagonize
The earnest comb-overs on earth's other side,
Who'd happily lift sanc's if you'd just abide
By their rules, their trade, and their flicks heaven-sent,
And their kow-towing to the cool One Percent.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Is the Next President Too Important for Iowans to Vote on?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 