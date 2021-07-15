Against this backdrop, Ron DeSantis, the Sunshine State governor, is raising money for his 2022 reelection bid by selling "Don't Fauci My Florida" merchandise. Go online. You can find a variety of websites that sell at least a few items taking digs at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. I found this pitch online. Storefront (winred.com).

Ron DeSantis Florida Governor, winred.com

$21.00

Made in USA

100% cotton

Pre-shrunk

Unisex Fit

More than 600,000 Americans have died during the Coronavirus pandemic that has killed millions across the globe. But some politicians elected leaders aim their fire at a world-renowned doctor. Why? What are the consequences of their actions? Will more people die who could live if our leaders spent more time convincing people to get vaccinated?

What follows is an email I sent Thursday morning to Scott A. Rivkees, the surgeon general in Florida. I will update this piece if I hear back from him or someone else in the DeSantis administration.

Hello Surgeon General Rivkees, Press reports indicate Covid-19 is spiking in parts of Florida, fueled by the spread of the Delta variant. In light of this reality, please tell me what Governor DeSantis and his campaign team mean by selling items that read, "Don't Fauci My Florida." Specifically, I'd like to know if this motto is helping the Florida Department of Health deal with the increase in Covid-19 cases. What are the consequences of challenging a national expert on infectious disease? What can the governor say to Floridians who may live in red parts of the state to encourage them to get the Covid-19 vaccine? Has Gov. DeSantis, intentionally or unwittingly convinced some Florida residents to resist getting vaccinated? Why is it important for all people who are eligible to get the vaccine to get it? What are the consequences to individuals and the community of abstaining from taking the vaccine? Dr. Rivkees, I publish a free Substack newsletter, What's Going On. I am sharing a copy of this email with my readers. I will give you all the space you need should you reply to my questions. Please feel free to offer any additional insights not raised by my questions.

ALL PERSONS 12 YEARS OF AGE AND OLDER ARE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE THE VACCINE IN FLORIDA

The Food & Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age or older. To obtain the vaccine in Florida, individuals 12-17 years of age must be accompanied by a guardian.

