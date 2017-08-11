Power of Story
Don't Fall Into The Trap of Using the "Fake News" Label

opednews.com Headlined to H1 8/11/17

Frames
Frames
(Image by pcutler)

Don't be duped. The "fake media" narrative is an attack on ALL of the press and the first amendment.

As a progressive, you know that the term "Democrat party" is right wing framing, or languaging. You know that the "death tax" is a languaged phrase created by right wing framing master Frank Luntz to disparage inheritance taxes. I created the phrase "dynasty tax" to put a more left-wing spin on inheritance taxes.

So, beware. The phrase "fake news" is also a languaged phrase crafted with intention to affect the way people think. I submit that the phrase was created to lower the trust in any news sources.

A Telegraph article identifies the source of the term:

"It was at Donald Trump's first press conference as President-elect when the term "fake news" broke out of media discussions and into the mainstream. "You are fake news!" he pointed at CNN's Jim Acosta while refusing to listen to his question. Since then, the now President of the USA has been calling out major media outlets several times a week for being 'FAKE NEWS' via his Twitter feed - particularly CNN and the New York Times."
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
(Image by Gage Skidmore)

Perhaps Trump knew, even at his first press conference that the only way he could survive opposing media attacks would be to get people to stop trusting media as reliable sources. Perhaps he realized that the press would be one of his strongest antagonists. And Trump's strategy with all of his antagonists has been to attack and deprecate them.

So be aware. Every time you use the term "fake media" you are adding energy and power to the underlying message that has been languaged and framed into the word. That helps Trump, helps the media that want to condition people to stop paying any attention at all to actual news.

This framing/languaging campaign has been incredibly effective, luring the biggest monopoly platforms-- Google and Facebook-- to adopt policies aimed at preventing "fake news." They've recruited establishment supporting, mainstream media organizations to "help" them. How has that worked out? Multiple sources in the progressive community have reported that progressive news and opinion websites have been deprecated by Google as reported by these articles:

Google Censors Block Access to CounterPunch and Other Progressive Sites

New Google algorithm restricts access to left-wing, progressive web sites

My analysis of google referrals to OpEdNews.com indicates that referrals from Google to OpEdNews have dropped 20 to 45% since Google's war on progressive media began.


Graph of Google referrals to OpEdNews
(Image by Rob Kall)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Any ideas on how to deal with all this?

There are also reports that Google is minimizing ad revenues on sites it considers sources of "fake news."

Finally, the truth is, the effort to diminish the public's trust, even their attention to news has been under way for a long time. Other strategies have also been used to undermine trust and interest in news. This is just the latest iteration.

The difference is now, major platforms-- Google, Facebook, for starters-- are playing a role in this-- an incredibly dangerous one. Their attack on progressive media is an attack on the first amendment. They have risen to near the top of the list of threats to democracy.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary.

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Scott Baker

  New Content

This is a disaster for OEN and for alternative news and even views in general. Paul Craig Roberts wrote about Google's suppression of speech when they fired a somewhat conservative worker who dared to suggest that women might be less likely to be programmers because of differences in the way they think (it's not even clear if he meant nature or nurture caused the differences).
And now Google is suppressing speech just like China where, ironically, it was banned for posting news China didn't want people to see not that long ago.

I wrote about a technical solution that would put the responsibility for news where it ought to be: on the reputation of the original source, not on a corporate sponsor of a huge website that is only concerned with commercial traffic, not the truth. It's still a good idea: click here

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 4:57:19 PM

Author 0
Michael Morrissey

Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Never mind Google, for the moment. Please read this, including comments (so far all mine, unfortunately!).

Here is the best example of real news vs. "fake news" (i.e., disinformation, lies, propaganda) I can think of. The point of my comment on that article in The Nation (which is really a reprise of articles at consortiumnews.com, most of which have been republished at OEN).

Can you answer the questions I pose there? OEN could make "big news" out of the fact that the debunking of the CIA/MSM lie about "Russian hacking" has finally gotten legs, with technical evidence, in the semi-mainstream media (i.e., The Nation). This is a case that demonstrates in utmost clarity the difference between fake news and real news, and this is the news that should be headlined everywhere. But all it gets is a link at OEN, and will no doubt remained suppressed in the MSM.

When do you think there will ever be a better chance to make Big News out of Real News that debunks Fake News (that has led the US Congress to declare economic war on Russia and Europe, etc.)?

I am fond of OEN and try to do my part here, but I am disappointed with the treatment of this Real News so far. If Real News is not given preference to Fake News by the editors, how are readers supposed to tell the difference? This story is much more important than the interview with Craig Murray, which is old news as far as the Russian hacking meme goes., but gets less exposure. Why?

As editors you obviously have a responsibility, and you now have the ideal opportunity. Will you go for it?

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 7:35:25 PM

Author 0
Michael Morrissey

Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content
Sorry for the unfinished sentence, but it should be clear anyway from what follows. The point of my comment on the other article was that this Real News of the debunking of the CIA/MSM anti-Russian propaganda is being ignored by the MSM -- and except for my little link, also by OEN.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 7:58:00 PM

Author 0
Michael Morrissey

Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

Re Google, I was the one who submitted the link to the wsws.org articles that seem to have started the critique of Google, and it seems justified. However, for example, google "A New Report Raises Big Questions About Last Year's DNC Hack" and see what you find. Do other search engines do better, and what would that mean, to do "better"? It shows us that The Nation published it, and in the next few pages there are links to sites that republished it, including consortiumnews.com and opednews.com, and NONE of the MSM. And it shows that wsws.org has NOT mentioned this important news. But trying telling them that. They are quite brutal in their censorship of readers' comments. It would be more honest of them to eliminate comments altogether (which is ok, Paul Craig Roberts does it too), or label them "selected."

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 8:10:46 PM

Author 0
Rob Kall

Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content
Before you make such claims, do some searches on OEN. We HAVE published articles, including one recent one by Ray McGovern, discussing how it was a leak, not a hack.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 8:22:48 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Google's firing of that employee was a terrible decision on their part. Whatever validity the memo expressing his opinions may have had--I haven't read it because I haven't come across it yet--firing him feeds right into the perception of "political correctness" that I believe played a major role in getting Trump elected.

Whatever you want to call it, false stories that go "viral" on the Internet and give false information to voters, like the one about HRC running a prostitution ring out of a pizza parlor, are a problem. Others, like the tabloid page in your article that you cited, fall into the category of harmless entertainment. I once saw a tabloid page that declared Nicole Simpson's real killer had been found, and a Martian baby had been born to some woman, and contemplated the relative believability of each story.

Your idea of an application that would trace physical sourcing on the Internet may be helpful to enable people to evaluate the reliability of their sources, those who care. In the end, of course, it has to be left to each consumer's responsibility rather than a top-down approach. Like Rob's shitty filter (for demonstration purposes only) algorithms make mistakes.

(I expected it to puke on that last sentence but it didn't. A false negative. I rest my case).

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 7:55:26 PM

Author 0
Susan Lee Schwartz

  New Content

at the Ravitch Blog, a NYC Parent asked: "What I don't understand is why those 70% of working people without a college degree still vote for Republicans. How come they only hold it against Democrats and not Republicans?

Here was my answer, which describes the enormous impact of the greatest propaganda invention EVER! I do not use the term FAKE NEWS to describe how the EDUCATIONAL INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX and the liars -- like Duncan-- sold the idea that 'choice' was preferable to sound PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEMs.(there are FYI, 15,880 in 50 states, so you can see why the charlatans can spread lies.)

Here is my reply:

GREAT QUESTION!.THE ANSWER IS IGNORANCE, thanks to television.

Television is the culprit that changed America. I studied the media in college but I was born before tv, and Have watched its insidious influence..

As McLuhan said way back when I was in college"The MEDIUM IS the Message" .

The psychological techniques to sell us everything ---including things that are anathema and counterproductive... began when politicians discovered they could use the techniques developed by the 'mad-men' to sell ideas and politicians. Read "Hidden Persuaders," by Vance Packard; How the advertising mad men led the way to the subtle influences that sells everything from soap to politicians by using subliminal messages! I read this in the sixties.

In The Absence of the Sacred, by Jerry Mander; THE BEST EVER to explain when and how our values changed from the beneficial ones that parents and society once passed on to society; and if you read the opening paragraphs you will know that Jerry Mander, predicted our present society.

In fact, Diane Ravitch featured this essay: "Arthur Camins wrote about what he calls"the Passover Principle" and why it has lessons for all of us today. The Passover Principle is the responsibility of anyone who values freedom and justice for all. If stories are framed intentionally and not just out of unexamined habit, they can be catalysts for change. Retelling may fall to parents, grandparents and caregivers.

and then there is this:

On my reading list, is George Orwell'S LITTLE allegory, "Animal Farm," His dystopian "1984" predicted that lies could be sold as truth , but it was ANIMAL FARM which is the great parable for a nation which has forgotten the roots of its democracy; the animals forgot, over time, the 'charter in the barn,' and the reason for the revolution, and ere sold lies by the pigs int he farmhouse.. Short, wonderful and prescient!

Finally, on my reading list for anyone who wishes to grasp the road to MENDACITY, THAT GAVE US FAKE NEWS: And then, there is this "Lies and the Lying Liars who Tell Them"

Gosh...i listened to those on audio, on a road trip. It was a trip. Then I read "Truth," by Franken. THIS BOOK IS PRESCIENT. Frankel wrote it with a Harvard research team!

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 5:34:35 PM

Author 0
Susan Lee Schwartz

  New Content

AND DON'T MISS Bill Moyers The World of Cable News Is Trump's Reality It's not just the president's tweets that are plagiarized from stupid arguments on Fox News, it's his policy proposals too. By Eric Alterman

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 5:37:08 PM

Author 0
mrk *

  New Content

Jerry Mander's earlier book on TV is even more damning. The title was "Four Arguments for the Elimination of Television" It's a bit dated now but the central truth remains. I've read it at least three times since it was first published (and no, I do not own a TV, and have not owned one for over 30 years.)

Also of note is Dr Aric Sigman's book "Remotely Controlled - How TV is Damaging Our Lives" - it's a very British version of the TV critique.

TV (programming) is "selling" things (like ideas and mindsets in addition to consumption and simple 'products') even when we do not realize it. That's why its called PROGRAMMING...

IF, at the beginning of the 'television age' we had been asked to vote on whether we wanted a brainwashing device installed in every home that would disseminate propaganda, subvert our culture and poison our children... IF we had been asked "do you want this?" "Do you want to do this to your children?" How would we have voted?

TV is the most abused drug in modern culture. The abuse happens on BOTH SIDES of the screen.

.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 6:40:37 PM

Author 0
Maxwell

Reply to mrk *:   New Content

Well actually, no, that's not why it's called "programming". In traditional broadcasting every segment of time is accounted for. When I worked in broadcasting and the FCC cared about such things, daily program logs had to be filed with them by broadcasters, and every deviation noted in a daily discrepancy report. Maybe it's still that way.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 7:30:12 PM

Author 0
Paul from Potomac

  New Content

I could not agree more, Rob. Google and Facebook have become enemies of our Democracy.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 7:48:34 PM

Author 0
David Watts

  New Content
Rob, I agree totally. I have thought pretty much the same thing. The use of the phrase "fake news" is being perpetuated more and more. It not only puts doubts on false and misleading news sources but also on those that report real, true news; the news that needs to be heard. Seems like many or even most people want to believe only what they want to believe. Not much thinking involved. And "fake news" as is being used more and more, makes the masses know not what to believe, which is what they want. Make the people useless and unthinking. Kind of like make the lie big and tell the lie over and over again...

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 7:50:31 PM

Author 0
Peter Duveen

  New Content
With all due respect, Rob, I do not think Trump rolled out the "fake news" meme in all its glory, and the fn narrative.may have emerged before his remarks as you quote them. The fn narrative has the hallmarks of a CIA psy ops. It's a biggy and its purpose is indeed to muddy the waters as part of the information war being waged by the deep state against Americans. And as you rightly observe, it is meant to sully and cast doubt on all sources of news. To this end, I would expect the CIA to float their own fake news stories.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 7:56:47 PM

Author 0
Robert Edwards

  New Content

Fake News, the curse of civilization - we no longer have a government for the people by the people, we have a government that is told what to do by the Pentagon (deep state) - they tell the corporate elite who own the media and Hollywood what to say (fake news). So far they have left me alone but I wonder how long that will be - they may be keeping me on as one of their token dissident's.


Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 8:38:58 PM

Author 0
Allan Wayne

  New Content

Boxed Warnings, placed on all news, could be the answer, like the FDA requires for certain prescription drugs. For example, in 2010, the FDA issued a boxed warning regarding the use of Metacam (meloxicam ) oral suspension in cats in the United States that read as follows: "Repeated use of meloxicam in cats has been associated with acute renal failure and death. Do not administer additional doses of injectable or oral meloxicam to cats. The problem is, some cats are not well read.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 9:10:18 PM

Author 0
Eric Arnow

  New Content
Trump calls the NYT, CNN, etc. Fake News. Noam Chomsky calls it Manufacturing Consent. So they agree, and so should we. Heck. The Buddha said, do not believe what authorities say or what is rumored, but get the facts and think critically. Despite all Trump's faults, he got a few things right, eg, Sanders getting screwed in his campaign and MSM propaganda.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 11, 2017 at 9:16:42 PM

Author 0
