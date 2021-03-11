Dominion now has proof of Damages

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by jusjtim35

NPR is reporting that the Stark County Ohio Board of Commissioners has rejected the purchase of 1400 Dominion voting machines that were recommended by the local Board of Elections.

The county's Board of Elections had recommended the purchase, but the three members voted to withhold the money for the purchase following pressure from supporters of former President Trump, who falsely accused the machines of manipulating vote tallies in President Biden's favor.



(snip)



The commissioners' resolution said, "Whenever there exists a potential cloud...or public perception or concern regarding a vendor's long-term viability, regardless of the cause or reason, the County must take a vendor's long-term viability into account" when spending millions of dollars of taxpayer money.

That's right, some local conspiracy nuts who just happen to worship The Donald have convinced their local commissioners to not spend millions of dollars on Dominion equipment. I imagine Dominion is actually quite happy about this because that's what's known as "proof of damages" in the legal world.



In case you missed it Dominion is suing a LOT of people for a LOT of money. All of those people are tied to the Trump campaign and the subsequent effort to overturn the election based on fraudulent claims of voting irregularities. They've been name dropping Dominion so much that the rightwing lie machine stations even stopped allowing guests to talk about it and apologized on air. It's not going to save anyone's asses of course but right now things just got a LOT easier for Dominion to prove harm in a court of law.