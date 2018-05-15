Power of Story Send a Tweet        
General News

Doing our Best to Destroy Civilization: Noam Chomsky giving some details

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/15/18

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (70 fans)
- Advertisement -

[Suggestion on video, start at 10 minutes in and go to 60 minutes.]

The most important question in human history will be answered in this generation. Will organized human life survive?

After Aug 6, 1945, and the destruction of Hiroshima with a single bomb, Noam Chomsky (NC) was horrified by the announcement, and equally so by the people's casual reaction, as they went about their business. NC went to woods to ponder the horror that we'd achieved, with the obvious conclusion that not long in the future we'd soon have the capacity to literally destroy civilization.

- Advertisement -

William Perry is now travelling and talking around the country, doubly terrified by the threat of nuclear war and the overwhelming lack of concern. Smedley Butler calls this "omnicide," as opposed to genocide, as it will take out all higher life forms on earth.

We've so far somehow survived, by skill, luck, and divine intervention--with NC putting his bet on divine intervention, or whatever you might call a miracle. We've come close to total disaster, from leaders and accidents. NC is aware of well over 100 near incidents of total destruction, via nuclear war, and he gives a small handful of examples, that you likely never heard of.

The Doomsday Clock is explained. It was set at seven minutes to midnight in 1947. On Jan. 17, 2026, after Trump's election, it was set at 2.5 minutes to midnight, then to 2 minutes not long after. The danger has moved yet further with Trump, though the clock not adjusted.

- Advertisement -

We have survived miraculously on that score.

Now we are in the Anthropocene era, where humans are rapidly destroying the environment that life on earth depends on. This carries it with it the 6th extinction of animal life, and we are well advanced in this process.

Global warming could increase many degrees this century, and will if present trends continue, as we do nothing about it. [Check what I consider to be the world's leading climatologist, Dr. Guy McPherson, who based on serious evidence, claims we will be gone by 2016. Try as I might and do to disbelieve him, whilst contemplating unthought of ways to do this, the facts are on his side, barring some miracle not yet conceived of. dg]

C02 is now at the highest level, in 2016, in 800,000 years. The situation is now without precedent. We are rapidly increasing the final destruction, leading to severe habitat demolition, literally day by day.

Sea level was 30 to 60 feet higher 3 million years ago, and we are exceeding that now in terms of greenhouse gases. [There is a time delay of over ten years for the greenhouse gasses we've already released, and no known way to remove them].

Permafrost melting will further release both C02 and methane, a gas is 50x more "effective" than CO2, though shorter lived [i.e., about 50 years rather than tens of thousands. This is a self-accelerating process].

- Advertisement -

The prospects are extremely serious. And what are we doing? The world has taken some steps, however inadequate. Of prime importance is the federal government--it is committed to using the most destructive practices toward global destruction. This should be screaming headlines every day, but take a look to find the most major news confronting us, or that ever has.

This situation is most imminent, yet we race toward it and do absolutely nothing serious about it [save crank out more humans, aimed for 10 billion by 2050]. Even Saudi Arabia, a major dictatorship, just committed $7B to wind and solar, highlighting just how isolated we are from the rest of the world.

We are uniquely insane. Every Republican candidate denied global warming, save one or two such as Jeb Bush and Governor Kasich--neither one of them willing do anything about this. The media ignored this.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 9 fans, 9 articles, 18 quicklinks, 959 comments, 26 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Daniel, it seems that in your article two dates must not be right:

"On Jan. 17, 2026, after Trump's election..."

" ... claims we will be gone by 2016."

Also, could you please give me a direct link to your video? Thanks

Submitted on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 8:19:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 