Dog Hoarders -the Woodleys

By Suzana Megles

My coffee table is groaning with "tons" of mail and literature. I keep on promising

myself that all its contents will be quickly read and addressed. Ha Ha! You guessed

it. Easier said then done. Oh well, some day some one will come into my house

and just swipe all the contents into the recycling bin. Of course, I'll probably be in

the hospital or the morgue for this to happen.

Do other people have this problem? Probably yes if they care about addressing

animal cruelty or human cruelty. And probably no -- if neatness is their "thing"

and is more important than compassion.

Today I am re-reading the account of Ben who was one of the Woodley hoarder

victims. A Jack Russell terrier, he was born on the Woodleys' property which was

full of crates and cages. Three hundred dogs were confined in them. The writer

describes what she sees as well as what Ben saw.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

I have been concerned about animal suffering ever since
I received my first puppy Peaches in 1975. She made me take a good look at the animal kingdom and I was shocked to see how badly we treat so many animals. At 77, I've been a vegan for the (more...)
 

